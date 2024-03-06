Farm Weekly
Home/News

Jimmy gets set to bid Rawlinna farewell

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
March 7 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Wood oversees the country's largest operating sheep station, but this year decided it was six shearing seasons and out for his time at Rawlinna.
Jimmy Wood oversees the country's largest operating sheep station, but this year decided it was six shearing seasons and out for his time at Rawlinna.

Jimmy Wood oversees the country's largest operating sheep station, but this year decided it was six shearing seasons and out for his time at Rawlinna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.