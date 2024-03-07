Beef steers sell to $1392 at Boyanup

Sale summary
Nutrien Livestock penned a full yarding of 1400 cattle at its March store sale at Boyanup last week.
Values continued on a steady upward trend, with the overall average of the entire sale lifting by $17 when compared to the company's February fixture.
Some quality and heavy beef steers sold to $1392 and 304 cents per kilogram to see the top prices lift by $92 and 44c/kg compared to last month, while heifers sold up to $1060 and 240c/kg - similar to last sale.
Beef cross steers also lifted, reaching $1231 to be $180 and 14c/kg increase for the top prices.
Heavy Friesian steers took a major jump, with the top price pen making $1234. This was up by $236, while the top cents per kilogram price of 200c/kg was up 30c/kg.
One pen of quality mated cows sold for $2550 to be a major lift as well.
The only downside was the few pens of dairy poddies that only topped at 80c/kg, with the highest price achieved being just $153 - an unbelievable difference when compared with the peak of a couple of years ago when these types were selling for $1000 and more.
Regular buyers were in attendance, but were having to contend with a couple of new bidders in Nutrien Livestock, Albany representative Laurence Grant and Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Shane Flemming.
The first pen of beef steers offered, 10 Angus weighing 580kg from Mastaglia Brothers, Greenbushes, topped at $1392 when Rodney Galati, John Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, paid 240c/kg for these.
Another 10 sold account M Hamilton weighing 526kg then cost the Galati family $1263 and 240c/kg.
Harvey Beef snapped up two pens of Hamilton steers, paying $1186 and $1181 at 240 and 250c/kg respectively.
Mr Galati then paid 250c/kg and $1116 for the last eight Hamilton steers weighing 445kg for a different client order.
Murray Grey steers from F Slee & Son, Yoongarillup, went to the Galati family for $1242 when the 513kg steers sold at 242c/kg.
The best of the steers from M & JC Puljiz, Bridgetown, cost Harvey Beef $1254 when the 11 weighing 426kg sold for 294c/kg.
Steers from The Darke Family Trust also went to Harvey Beef, costing $1234, followed by nine sold by Glamm Investments at $1271.
The main lotfeeder activity was from Semini Enterprises, Treeton, starting with 10 Angus from MV & CJ Harnett, Brunswick, with the 406kg steers making $1138 at 280c/kg.
The next pen sold by RH Norman & Son joined those at $1068 and 280c/kg also.
Semini Enterprises later added two pens from CJ Pratico at $1090 and $1049, as well as three steers sold by T & FM Logrande Trust at $1036.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock was again the major buyer.
His purchases included a pen from the Pratico draft for $1002, as well as six steers weighing 371kg from Mastaglia Brothers costing $1040 at 240c/kg.
Cattle sold account TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington, are always well received and this sale was no exception - when a line of 16 weighing 335kg topped at 304c/kg to cost Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner $1019.
The top heifer price was paid for the second line offered, 11 Angus from JD & S Karafilis & Son, Bridgetown, when bought by M & AJ Bell, Elgin, at the double top of $1060 and 240c/kg.
Another eight cost $1039 at 230c/kg, going to the bell account.
Nutrien Livestock, Central Midlands and pastoral representative Leno Vigolo added strong support to the heifer offering, taking several early lines for his client paying to $825 for heifers weighing 375kg from The Darke Family Trust.
As weights decreased, Mr Grant upped the competition, securing several lines for his Eastern States' order from 80-170c/kg, topping at $454.
Mr Pollock also increased the competition, taking numerous lighter weight females to $854, including several lines from Sheron Farms, Benger.
Mr Gardiner snapped up the first and highest price Sheron Farms' heifers for $1012 at 274c/kg.
Beef cross steers developed into the Mr Vigolo and Mr Pollock show, with Mr Vigolo paying top price of $1231 for six sold by NJ & CL Lindberg, Denbarker, with the 570kg steers making 216c/kg.
Mr Pollock paid the top of 234c/kg for eight weighing 393kg, returning $921 to vendor, RJ & BM Bartholomew.
Helping the lift for the Friesian steers was Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, purchasing several pens, including the top pen at $1234 at 200c/kg paid for 15 steers weighing 617kg from H & JB Blackburn & Son, before adding other Blackburn steers at $1056 and $1019.
Melrose Enterprises also paid $929 for six weighing 566kg from KT & ET Ridgeway and $1056 and 170c/kg for eight steers from Shorescape Holdings.
Several pens of Friesian steers sold by NJ & CL Lindberg, Denbarker, topped at $832 when Elders, Capel representative Alex Tunstill bid to 160c/kg for the steers weighing 520kg.
Grazier, AJ Neil, Waroona, snapped up three pens of lighter steers from NL & E Haddon, paying from $471-$543 and 150-172c/kg for weights up to 362kg.
Unfortunately for vendors of dairy poddies it was not a day to celebrate with the top of $153 at 75c/kg paid for a single poddie weighing 205kg, with other lines making 80c/kg.
These were sold by A & M Anfuso with all bought by a Manjimup account.
The one pen of eight mated Red Angus females from PE Johnston, Crooked Brook, sold to an appreciative audience before being knocked down to S & I Knipe, Bridgetown, at $2550 to finish a highly successful sale.
What the agent said
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Manjimup representative Austin Gerhardy said Nutrien Livestock yarded a full yarding of 1400 cattle in the sale and it was a very good quality yarding, considering seasonal conditions.
"Beef steers gained 20-30c/kg on last month's values with competition from predominantly lotfeeders and grass fatteners," Mr Gerhardy said.
"Beef heifers weighing more than 300kg improved by 15-20c/kg, while those weighing less than 300kg met limited competition.
"Friesian steers weighing more than 400kg were of very good quality and consequently the market for these gained 15-20c/kg on last month's sales and they realised a top of 200c/kg.
"The sale also featured one line of PTIC Red Angus cows (second to fifth calvers) and these realised $2550."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.