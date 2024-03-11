Experienced ag people now part of team at Elders

Elders recently welcomed two new members to its livestock team who bring new talents to the table, given their extensive careers in the livestock industry.
Former Australian Wool Network (AWN) employees Jay Macdonald and Greg Wootton are no strangers to the livestock game and commenced their new journey with Elders earlier in the year.
Mr Macdonald is stepping into the company comfortably as an auctioneer and livestock agent, while Mr Wootton will also move into a similar role as a livestock agent, servicing clients in the Mid West.
Mr Wootton brings 15 years of experience to Elders, having started out with Landmark in 2009 and has since worked for Primaries, and in the past three years, AWN.
During his time with AWN, Mr Wootton was able to grow his agency business which is heavily weighted towards a base of prime lamb sales.
Mr Macdonald will add 17 years of experience to the company, after starting his career with Elders as a trainee based in Naracoorte, South Australia.
After servicing various parts of South Australia and completing his first posting in Roseworthy, Mr Macdonald took a three-year hiatus before re-entering the livestock industry in 2010.
Since his return, Mr Macdonald has worked for Westcoast Wool & Livestock and Primaries, and for the past three years, as an AWN auctioneer.
With Mr Wootton from the South Island of New Zealand, and Mr Macdonald from South Australia, the duo will bring a wide range of expertise to the Elders network.
Aiming to broaden their opportunities and build newer, larger networks, the pair was very excited with the opportunity to work for Elders.
"We both very much look forward to networking on a local, State and national level," they said.
They were grateful for the support received from the leadership team and the wealth of knowledge they have in the industry.
"Elders have a good standing with the industry, and we are very happy to be a part of that," they said.
Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard said he was equally excited to have the two new employees on board.
"We are fortunate both Greg and Jay chose Elders as a network they wanted to join," Mr Hubbard said.
"They are both strong additions to the team with the expertise they bring to our business, which in Jay's case is auctioneering and networking and Greg's significant industry standing and knowledge within the prime lamb field."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.