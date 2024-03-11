Farm Weekly
Experienced ag people now part of team at Elders

By Kyah Peeti
March 11 2024 - 1:00pm
Elders newest additions, Elders Mid West agent Greg Wootton and Elders auctioneer and livestock agent Jay Macdonald, with Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard.
Elders recently welcomed two new members to its livestock team who bring new talents to the table, given their extensive careers in the livestock industry.

