Values reach $22,000 at Black Market sale

Angus bull values topped at $22,000 highlighting a strong commercial result at the annual Black Market bull sale at Boyanup last week.
It was the third annual standalone sale for stud principals Paul and Lydia Torrisi and long-term team member Jaring Rijpma, who presented an increasingly even sale team of 45 rising two-year-old Angus bulls, genomically tested and jam packed with leading international, Australian and homebred genetics.
This was reflected in Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and the Torrisi family's livestock agent Chris Waddingham's sale opening comments, saying the family has invested heavily in genetics with the stud mantra focused strongly on after sale service and continually improving the consistency of the sale catalogue.
"This is shown in today's offering and it's a pleasure to offer the catalogue of bulls," Mr Waddingham said.
"Paul wants to be the first to know if there are any problems, he resolves issues which is another focus as studmaster.
"The Torrisis wanted to publicly express their gratitude to long-term employee Jaring Rijpma and that his efforts weren't lost on the family."
Despite contrasting market and seasonal conditions to the past couple of years, the Black Market team held firm in a show of industry confidence to offer a slightly increased number of bulls from last year and give new and return clients a greater selection of bulls to fill their pre-joining sire requirements.
While there were a couple of noticeable absentees on the sale register from past sales, a string of return buyers joined some new faces, mainly from the South West and South Coast who bid up on selected lots from start to finish while others also secured bulls at value.
The sale was interfaced on AuctionsPlus which attracted 1230 online catalogue views and 35 users and 41 viewers logged into the sale from throughout the country resulting in a WA buyer successfully purchasing three bulls online.
When the 45th and final bull had been through the sale ring, the Nutrien Livestock South West selling team had sold 37 bulls at auction for a solid commercial average of $9108.
Like most sales this season, values were back from last year's stud record-breaking sale result where a total clearance of 42 bulls sold to a stud record top price of $44,000 and average $12,429.
While the clearance rate at auction was also back on last year, a flurry of interest on the overlooked bulls after the sale saw all bar one of the eight bulls still available go to new homes for the reserve price, resulting in the stud selling two more bulls at the sale compared to last year to finish on a very positive note.
Testament to the stud's depth of breeding was a number of the sale's top-priced being Black Market bred bloodlines.
This included the sale's $22,000 top-priced bull Black Market Rome T072 in lot 12, a late April 2022 born bull by a Black Market Jaeger P025 son Black Market Rome R065 (sold for the top price at the 2022 sale) and out of a Coonamble L23 daughter, Black Market Wilcoola Q045.
This was one of four legs of Coonamble genetics on each side of its grand pedigree.
The 814kg average birthweight bull ranked in the breed's top 3-14pc for structure and top 3pc docility along with positive fats (top 11-16pc), top 25pc eye muscle area (EMA), top 31pc feed efficiency (NFI-F) and top 33pc intramuscular fat (IMF).
It was one of three purchased at the sale by original stud clients Mark and Peta-Jane Harris, Treeton Lake, Cowaramup.
The Harris family runs a self replacing Angus breeding herd of 190 females along with 200 heifers, both of their own breeding and purchased in from select commercial herds, which they join to be sold in the mated beef female sales at Boyanup in the summer.
The Harris's heifers are AI-join on May 23 and backed up for nine weeks with their mature females run with bulls for nine weeks from May 25 which started calving on March 2.
Steer calves are weaned in late November and depending on the season, generally average about 375kg and marketed through the Boyanup weaner fixtures.
Mr Waddingham said the style of the bull with its breeding made it an appealing prospect.
"It has four significant Coonamble sires on both sides of its pedigree and with its visual appeal is something we wish to have throughout the Treeton Lake herd," Mr Waddingham said.
"It has positive fats with soft fleshing skin we believe the Angus breed is about and will breed easy-doing progeny with increased market access and saleability."
Mr Harris said the Black Market bulls were well-tempered and Paul's backup and service is excellent.
The sale's $19,000 second top-price occurred earlier in lot three with Black Market Aldean T311 knocked down to Nutrien Livestock trainee Thomas Spencer, bidding on behalf of return buyer GL & RK Dickson, Nannup.
The 866kg late March 2022 born bull was also bred in the purple, the first son offered by Black Market Aldean Q121 (by a Baldridge Beast Mode B074) and out of Black Market Midland M204 (by Coonamble Hector H249) sired heifer Black Market Vue R022.
The powerful soft bull recorded equally impressive figures ranking in the top 5-7pc for all weight intervals, top 4pc rib and rump fats, top 3pc carcase weight (CW), top 10pc NFI-F, top 16pc mature cow weight (MCW), top 27pc calving ease (CE Dtrs) and high Angus breeding indexes (top 23-35pc).
The next highest price of $15,000 was recorded into the clerking sheets on two occasions.
First cab off the rank was the sale team leader Black Market New Ground T302 which was snapped up by Yanmah Farm Contracting, Yanmah (via Manjimup).
The 820kg early February 2022 born bull was AI-bred by Landfall New Ground N90 and a SAV Resource 1441 daughter Black Market Wilcoola R061.
The lower birthweight bull (top 39pc) was a genuine heifer joining option and also recorded top 1pc scrotal (SC), top 2pc docility, retail beef yield (RBY), top 4pc EMA and strong structural figures ranging from 1-39pc.
Regular trading name at the top-end of the sale's market S Camarri & Co, Nannup, went to script when they were next to pay $15,000 for their selection Black Market Rand T142 in lot 15.
The 826kg bull was born late July 2022 and is another of the top-priced Black Market bred bulls, by a Black Market Investment P028 son Black Market Rand R104 and out of a Te Mania Emperor E343 daughter Black Market Champagne M063.
The thick, well-balanced bull combined phenotype, performance and eye appeal ranking in the top 1pc of the breed for all weight intervals, MCW, CW and RBY, top 4pc NFI-F and SC and excellent structural figures.
There were also two bulls knocked down for the next highest value of $14,000, first paid by another consistent top-end buyer Prenton Park Pastoral, Capel, for a 768kg bull Black Market New Ground T145 in lot 23.
The mid July 2022 born AI-bred bull is by Landfall New Ground N90 and a Coonamble Junior J266 daughter Black Market Octave P16 with top 9-23pc for all weight intervals, top 9pc days to calving (DTC), top 3pc SC, top 8pc EMA, strong positive fats, top 15pc CW, 16pc RBY, top structure traits (top 9-25pc) and top 7-15pc for both Angus indexes.
Prenton Park also acquired a Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 son for $7000.
Reflecting the depth of the catalogue, Mason Valley Angus stud, Youngs Siding, eyed a prize late in the sale with its $14,000 bid landing the fifth last bull to be offered in lot 45, Black Market Enhance T317.
The younger late July 2022 born bull was AI-bred by USA sire Sydgen Enhance and a Baldridge 38 Special daughter Black Market Wilcoola R099.
The below average birthweight calving ease high indexing bull recorded solid performance with weight intervals in the top 18-24pc, top 12pc docility, top 6pc NFI-F, top 19pc EMA and top 17-18pc for both breeding indexes.
Several buyers shared volume buyer status after securing three bulls each.
This included return volume buyers Capel Creek, Donnybrook, paying from $7000 to a $13,000 top price for the final bull offered, a late August 2022 born AI-bred son of Texas Iceman R725 and a SAV Resource 1441 daughter Black Market Wilcoola R160, which is believed to be the first Iceman genetics offered in WA.
In their fourth year buying Black Market bulls, Capel Creek manager Dean Taaffe said they had built its self-replacing female herd to 300 Angus breeders which calve from early March.
Steers and surplus heifers are weaned in early November for four weeks and sold through the Boyanup weaner fixtures from late November, early December weighing up to 360-370kg and averaging around 320kg.
He said the Black Market bulls have been performing for them, are deep and thick with good temperament.
An Esperance region buyer operating on AuctionsPlus secured three bulls at a healthy average of $9667 and to a $11,000 top price for an AI-bred son of USA sire Mogck Entice.
Other buyers to secure three bulls were Nannup Fresh Fruit, Nannup and EB & G Quick, Donnybrook, which included one of the overlooked bulls following the sale.
A further six buyers finished with two bulls each, headed by return buyer LT Toovey & Son, Cranbrook, with its account topping at $13,000 for Black Market Troopy T155, a 762kg mid-July 2022 born AI-bred bull by Paratrooper P15 and a Deer Valley All In daughter Black Market Princess N008 with a strong spread of figures.
The below average birthweight bull ranked in the top 14pc for gestation length (GL), top 11-21pc for all weight intervals, top 9pc EMA, top 18pc CW, top 25pc milk, positive fats and top 23-27pc breeding indexes.
