Pine Ridge find WAMMCO sweet spot again

March 10 2024 - 9:00pm
Pine Ridge managers Brad and Kirsten Skraha, Scotts Brook, were happy to win the WAMMCO Producer on Month award for November with a line of Poll Dorset-Merino cross lambs.
Brad and Kirsten Skraha, managers of Pine Ridge, Scotts Brook, are now two-time winners of WAMMCO's Producer of the Month award after winning the title again in November 2023.

