Summit Gelbvieh bull sale tops $13,000

Even, consistent, well-bred and well-presented were only a handful of ways to describe the impressive line-up of bulls offered by the Pugh family at its 16th on-property Summit Gelbvieh bull sale at Narrikup last week.
An exceptional team of 13 black and 14 red bulls were offered which had expected progeny differences (EPDs) and visual traits that proved to be well sought after.
The catalogue was made up of 27 quality and consistent sires, ensuring there was a bull for all prospective buyers, both in person and via AuctionsPlus.
Through AuctionsPlus, there were 1237 catalogue views, 20 bidders logged in during the sale and nine online bids placed, with two being successful.
Sale supporters and buyers filled the stands at the Narrikup property, placing multiple bids on their preferred lots during the Helmsman-style sale, giving them complete control over securing their catalogue favourites.
Prices reached a high of $13,000 and averaged $6833 overall, with 21 of the 27 bulls offered finding new homes.
Ten of the 13 black Gelbvieh bulls were cleared at an average of $6425 and a high of $9000, while the red Gelbvieh sires reached a high of $13,000, averaging $7205.
Last year the stud sold 25 of 33 bulls overall, to average $7780 and top at $15,500.
Elders, Mt Barker agent Dean Wallinger said he was very pleased with the outcome for the Pugh family, along with the evenness and quality of the team.
"The bulls were presented exceptionally well and the Pugh family should be congratulated," Mr Wallinger said.
"There was good support both at the sale and on AuctionsPlus which was pleasing to see."
Mr Wallinger said it was an overall great result, with plenty of support from returning buyers.
Achieving the sale's $13,000 high was a May 2022-drop bull from lot 16, which was secured by McVay Pastoral Co, Esperance.
The honey red bull, Summit Tetris T0074 is a son of Summit Tetris Q0003 (black) and out of Summit Samba K85.
The 756 kilogram bull has EPDs of 10.3 calving ease (CE), 3.9 birthweight (BWT), 48.8 weaning weight (WWT), 57.4 yearling weight (YWT), 21.5 for milk, 3.4 maternal calving ease (MCE), 45.9 maternal weaning weight (MWWT), 11.3 stayability (STAY), 8.7 docility (DOC), 35.0 carcaseweight (CWT), 1.03 rib eye area (REA), -0.039 fat, 0.28 marbling (MARB) -0.32 yield grade (YG) and 44cm scrotal circumference (SC).
With these figures it ranks in the top 15pc for MCE and top 20pc for CE.
Rob Revell was buying on behalf of McVay Pastoral Co and said he was a return buyer.
"I picked this bull in particular because he had a soft, moderate frame," Mr Revell said.
"Going forward he will be used over the nucleus herd to replace the existing Summit bull."
Taking second top price honours was also a May 2022-drop honey red bull, which was keenly sought after by the Avery family, WC, BE & DC Avery, Scott River, paying $10,500.
The 740kg Summit Billy Ray N10 son, Summit Billy Ray T0141 is out of Summit Bitter Sweet N32 with EPDs of 10.3 CE, 3.9 BWT, 47.0 WWT, 54.2 YWT, 21.6 for milk, 3.0 MCE, 45.0 MWWT, 10.7 STAY, 8.6 DOC, 35.1 CWT, 1.02 REA, -0.037 fat, 0.28 MARB, -0.32 YG and 38cm SC.
It ranks in the top 20pc for CE, CWT, fat and MARB.
The Scott River account rounded out its purchases with a black Gelvbvieh bull, Summit Fleetwood T0215 for $6750.
The June 2022-drop sire weighed 716kg and ranks in the top 15pc for MCE and CE.
Chris Avery is a return buyer and purchased the bulls with help from Elders, Margaret River agent Brendan Millar.
Mr Millar said the Avery family was looking for length and depth in its bulls.
"Those two bulls were selected to add some hybrid vigour into the Avery family's Murray Grey base herd," Mr Millar said.
The Avery family supplies local markets.
Closely behind was the third top-priced bull from lot 15, Summit Brick T0001, which was picked up by
RL Cake & Co, Robinson, for $10,250.
The 752kg, March 2022-drop sire is a honey red and is by Summit Brick M083 and out of Summit Ednah L019.
It has EPDs of 10.1 CE, 4.0 BWT, 48.8 WWT, 57.1 YWT, 21.5 for milk, 3.1 MCE, 45.8 MWWT, 11.1 STAY, 8.8 DOC, 34.7 CWT, 1.03 REA, -0.039 fat, 0.28 MARB, -0.32 YG and 42cm SC.
Kangarabbi Farms, Narrikup, also purchased two bulls, taking home Summit Centurion T0112 for $8500 and Summit Buddy T174 for $8000, which both have black coats.
Centurion T0112 is a 680kg son of Summit Centurion M001 and out of Summit P005 with EPDs of 10.2 CE, 4.1 BWT, 47.5 WWT, 54.7 YWT, 21.3 for milk, 2.7 MCE, 45.0 MWWT, 10.3 STAY, 8.6 DOC, 35.3 CWT, 1.05 REA, -0.038 fat, 0.28 MARB, -0.32 YG and 47cm SC.
With these figures it ranks in the top 15pc for CWT and top 20pc for MARB.
Buddy T174 is a 680kg bull by Summit Buddy P0113 (black) and out of Summit Cher M30 (black).
It has EPDs of 10.2 CE, 4.0 BWT, 47.9 WWT, 55.8 YWT, 21.3 for milk, 2.9 MCE, 45.2 MWWT, 10.9 STAY, 8.8 DOC, 33.8 CWT, 1.02 REA, -0.041 fat, 0.27 MARB, -0.33 YG and 44cm SC.
An AuctionsPlus account was another fan of the Summit genetics, securing two Summit Emperor N92 sons.
Summit Emperor T161 is a black May 2022-drop bull out of Summit Beatrice Q0039 (black) and ranks in the top 10pc for CE and STAY, top 15pc for MCE and top 20pc for DOC, while Summit Emperor T186 is a honey red May 2022-drop sire out of Summit Disco Diva M221 and ranks in the top 10pc for MCE and STAY, top 15pc for CE and milk.
AH Hall & Co, Tenterden, and EP & TJ Johnston & Sons, Millbrook, both bought two bulls for $5000 each.
The Hall family secured a Summit Emperor N92 son, Summit Emperor T0110 (black) which weighed 656kg and a Summit Billy Ray N10 son, Summit Billy Ray T0132 (red) which weghed 654kg.
The Johnston family successfully bid on a Summit Emperor N92 son, Summit Emperor T229 (black) weighing 580kg and also another black Summit Centurion M001 son, Summit Centurion T0150 weighing 586kg.
Another top-end support was Trevelleys Pty Ltd, Tingledale, which bid to $9000 for a black bull from pen two, April 2022-drop Summit Tetris Q0003 son, Summit Tetris T0076.
The 700kg sire is out of Summit Aria H86 and has EPDs of 10.2 CE, 3.9 BWT, 46.4 WWT, 52.9 YWT, 21.6 for milk, 2.6 MCE, 44.7 MWWT, 10.5 STAY, 8.7 DOC, 35.0 CWT, 1.02 REA, -0.037 fat, 0.30 MARB, -0.31 YG and 40cm SC.
These figures rank it in the top 10pc for MCE, top 15pc for STAY and top 20pc for CE and MWWT.
Another notable account was Talawa Grazing, Woogenellup, which paid $8000 for a honey red coat, March 2022-drop sire weighing 748kg.
Summit Brick T005 is sired by Summit Brick M083 and out of Summit Madagascar R0122 and has EPDs of 10.1 CE, 4.0 BWT, 48.7 WWT, 56.7 YWT, 21.5 for milk, 3.1 MCE, 45.8 MWWT, 11.0 STAY, 8.7 DOC, 34.7 CWT, 1.04 REA, -0.039 fat, 0.27 MARB, -0.32 YG and 38cm SC.
The Pugh family has been working on consistency and depth of quality in its bulls and thanked Elders and loyal clients for supporting the 2024 sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.