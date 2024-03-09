Farm Weekly
Summit Gelbvieh bull sale tops $13,000

By Kyah Peeti
March 10 2024 - 10:00am
With the top-priced $13,000 bull, Summit Tetris T0074, bought by McVay Pastoral Co, Esperance, is Summit Gelbvieh stud co-principals Alexandra Riggall (left) and Clare King, with Elders, Mt Barker agent Dean Wallinger and Zoetis area manager and sponsor Ben Fletcher.
Even, consistent, well-bred and well-presented were only a handful of ways to describe the impressive line-up of bulls offered by the Pugh family at its 16th on-property Summit Gelbvieh bull sale at Narrikup last week.

