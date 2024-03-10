Farm Weekly
Online bull and female sale tops $7750

By Kyah Peeti
March 10 2024 - 3:00pm
Getting together for the 31st Annual Invitational Bull and Female Production sale that was held exclusively online last week was Elders Narrogin livestock trainee Sarah Walters (left), Young Guns Murray Grey stud principal Lindsay Bagshaw, Margaret Bagshaw, Young Guns Murray Grey stud, Oliver McLeary and Murray Williams, Yongerellen Red Polls, and Elders Merredin territory sales manager Emma Dougall.
Another exceptional line-up of quality bulls was presented by the participating vendors in this year's 31st Annual Invitational Bull and Female Production sale that was held exclusively online last week.

