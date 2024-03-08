Farm Weekly
Case 4430 Patriot sprayer tops at $285,000

By Rhys Tarling
March 8 2024 - 9:00pm
Vendors Ben Heinrich (left) with his father Kevin, at the clearance sale at their North Baandee property. A 2016 Case 4430 Patriot self propelled boomsprayer, with a 6200 litre tank and 3788 hours on the engine, turned out to be the big ticket item sold, when it was bought by KS & N Argent for $285,000.
A 2016 Case 4430 Patriot self-propelled boomsprayer, with a 6200 litre tank and 3788 hours on the engine, was the big ticket item auctioned last Friday at the Heinrich family's clearance sale at their North Baandee property.

