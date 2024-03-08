Case 4430 Patriot sprayer tops at $285,000

A 2016 Case 4430 Patriot self-propelled boomsprayer, with a 6200 litre tank and 3788 hours on the engine, was the big ticket item auctioned last Friday at the Heinrich family's clearance sale at their North Baandee property.
The item generated a buzz, with at least three bidders vying for the self-propelled sprayer, which was knocked-down to KS & N Argent for $285,000.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer and livestock agent Jarrad Hubbard led a group of about 100 attendees across all 122 lots on a relatively cool 27 degree day.
Early in the afternoon some eye-watering gusts of dusty wind lessened the favourable conditions, but every bidder was undeterred as they competed to purchase big ticket items and sundries.
Graham Bee, from Perth, is a friend of KJ and DN Heinrich owner Kevin Heinrich and his son Ben and helped the Heinrichs set up the clearing sale.
"I've been based in Doodlakine for about 20 years and I've also been friends with them for years," Mr Bee said.
Ben Heinrich said they had opted to sell their property, and his father was looking forward to his retirement.
"I've had enough and I'm ready to start something different," Mr Heinrich said.
He was keen to go travelling on his boat after everything settled.
"I haven't been out of Baandee in about 50 years," he said.
Mr Heinrich said he was going to look at some independent contracting jobs.
Trayning farmer Andy Riley brought his dog along, and took particular interest in a John Deere 6620 tractor with 740 loader.
"He's 10-years-old," Mr Riley said of his dog Senator Choofa.
"He's in perfect order, but mind you he gets looked after like few other dogs."
The second top-priced item at the sale was a 50 foot 2022 K-Line Speedtiller, which sold for $215,000 to Apache Investments, Perth.
About halfway through the sale, the John Deere 6620 tractor's bid kicked off at $40,000 to no response, then quickly plummeted to $30,000.
Mr Riley responded to $30,000, however he was challenged by another attendee, who was relaying bids via his phone.
The price was pushed to $41,000, when Mr Riley decided that was past his price range.
Following a few volleys with another bidder, the tractor sold for $47,000 to Richard Spring, Perth, who said he was securing it for a friend.
Wooroloo diesel fitter Kim Jewell was at the sale to buy a compressor.
"The type I'm looking for usually retails at $17,000," Mr Jewell said - he bought a 1000 litre fuel tank and air compressor for $2000, without much competition.
A 2006 Case Steiger tractor STX500, with 500 horsepower and 5904 hours on its engine, was the third priciest item at the sale.
It went uncontested to K & J Fuchsbichler, who bought it for $200,000.
A New Holland 8894 header opened at $30,000 to little movement and fell to $14,000.Bids went back and forth until it sold for $20,000 to Dasuza Farming.
The fourth highest big ticket item was a 2018, 500hp Mack Granite truck, rated to 90 tonne, with 38,670 kilometres on the odometer.
It opened to a call of $225,000 before finding a start at $160,000.
It was eventually snapped at $195,000, when it sold to C Harvey & Co.
