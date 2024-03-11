Let's Get Together celebrated at Wagin

Not even a bout of rainfall on the first morning dampened the enthusiasm of exhibitors and patrons to the 51st Wagin Woolorama, held at the Wagin Showgrounds last Friday and Saturday - celebrating the theme of Let's Get Together.
While they were the main two days, the program of events kicked off on Tuesday of last week, with judging taking place for various competitions, including arts and crafts, photography and various cooking categories, which spilled over to the Wednesday.
Junior judging started on Thursday morning and an official appreciation and dinner was held on the lawn in front of the Eric Fallow Pavilion on Thursday evening.
Anticipation was high when the gates officially opened, to mainly clear skies on Friday morning, before clouds rolled in before lunch, dropping about 4.5 millimetres of rain in the process.
Some of the Merino judging paused mid morning so sheep producers could listen to presentations by State and Federal Liberal and National Party politicians who stopped in at Wagin as part of a regional roadshow, waging war with the Federal government's plans to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, if re-elected at next year's election.
By early Friday afternoon, the rain cleared and it was full steam ahead for the rest of the Woolorama activities, that wrapped up with the popular rodeo on the Saturday night.
Paul Powell was everywhere at the Woolorama, making sure all the planning that had been put in place over the past 12 months was paying off.
As president of the Wagin Woolorama, like his dedicated team of volunteers, he was busy over the annual two-day event, checking in with new and long-term exhibitors, and all the people behind the scenes who were scattered across the showgrounds.
He appreciates the importance of having the iconic event in his hometown every year.
"It just brings the whole town together," Mr Powell said.
"We have got volunteers and we have got community groups who pitch in for the week, if not 10 days.
"A lot of money is generated from Woolorama and I think the change in innovation has been really quite astounding.
"Our volunteer base has probably dwindled a bit but we are pulling in expertise from other towns, so it has become a regional thing (with volunteers from as far as Boyup Brook, Newdegate and Dumbleyung).
"We have gone out and sourced experts in their field - that is great for our morale and is great for our cost structures as well."
Mr Powell said they were able to see things done differently which in some cases saved them money.
In the lead up to the event, right through to when it closed on the Saturday night, he said there were always things he would worry about, including the weather, whether there would be power supply issues and other behind the scenes challenges that most people would not see.
"You think it is all planned the week before, but there are little things that somehow escape your attention," he said.
Mr Powell said he was constantly amazed at the innovation and features from stall holders and what they were marketing, saying "it changes all the time".
"If something is not working for them, they are changing and you see the change," he said.
Mr Powell said they were always looking at better ways to present the show, including the way some of the displays were shown in the Art, Photography and Home Industry displays, which he believes looks much better.
Embracing the Lets Get Together theme, Mr Powell said for many people, himself included, it was a chance to reunite with people, including those who have left Wagin but return for the event, "and of course you are always meeting new people as well".
Building new relationships is also a focus.
While the dust has just settled on the 2024 event, planning is already underway for next year, including visiting other events to see what ideas can be adapted locally and what entertainment can be included.
"We have already got things on the list that we want to do," Mr Powell said.
Roe MLA Peter Rundle, The Nationals WA, continued his role as Woolorama patron this year, something he takes great pride in.
"I have been to the Woolorama for many years with my family," Mr Rundle said, suggesting his role of patron stemmed from the days of former National MP Terry 'Tuck' Waldron, who was the MP for Wagin and a Woolarama patron.
He said he has had a lot of connections with the Wagin community over time, helping out with various campaigns, including putting pressure on the State government at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which cancelled the 2022 Woolorama.
At the time Mr Rundle was a vocal critic of the government for placing too many restrictions on the Wagin event going ahead, while at the same time it allowed 30,000 people to attend a game of football at Optus Stadium, in a much more confined space.
As patron, he enjoys a good connection with the organising committee.
"For me, it's a privilege to be the Member for Roe and represent 25,000 constituents, but being a patron at an event like this, being a farmer by trade and having the sheep and all the machinery out there, is an equal privilege in a lot of ways," Mr Rundle said.
Chatting to everyone is also a big part of his dual roles as patron and MP.
"It's almost a tradition that people come to The Nationals WA tent, have a cup of tea, sit down and have a chat to us about what's affecting them," he said.
Mr Rundle gets a kick out of seeing the Western Australian College of Agriculture - Narrogin, students representing the college, as well as the next generation of people in agriculture.
"From my perspective it is great to see that optimism for the future coming through," he said.
"As I say to the director general of Education, the ag colleges are the highlight of our education system."
When he attends the college graduation ceremony, he said it was great to see that everyone single one of them had a job to step straight into.
"It's great to see," Mr Rundle said.
Reports on the following pages by BELINDA HICKMAN, BELINDA MORRISSY, MEL WILLIAMS, BROOKE LITTLEWOOD, MAL GILL, PERRI POLSON, RHYS TARLING, DARREN O'DEA and WENDY GOULD.
