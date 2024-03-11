Farm Weekly
Home/News

Let's Get Together celebrated at Wagin

By Darren O'Dea
March 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The supreme animal exhibit of this year's Wagin Woolorama was this Poll Merino ram from the Ledwith family's Kolindale stud, Dudinin. With the winning exhibit and the new Honda two-wheel motorbike prize provided by competition sponsor 4Farmers were Kolindale principals Mathew (left) and Luke Ledwith, 4Farmers director Phil Patterson, 4Farmers general manager Bill Crabtree and 4Farmers sales and adminstration representative Cathy McKenna, Kolindale's Arthur Major and Wagin Woolorama Rural Ambassador Jack Stallard.
The supreme animal exhibit of this year's Wagin Woolorama was this Poll Merino ram from the Ledwith family's Kolindale stud, Dudinin. With the winning exhibit and the new Honda two-wheel motorbike prize provided by competition sponsor 4Farmers were Kolindale principals Mathew (left) and Luke Ledwith, 4Farmers director Phil Patterson, 4Farmers general manager Bill Crabtree and 4Farmers sales and adminstration representative Cathy McKenna, Kolindale's Arthur Major and Wagin Woolorama Rural Ambassador Jack Stallard.

Not even a bout of rainfall on the first morning dampened the enthusiasm of exhibitors and patrons to the 51st Wagin Woolorama, held at the Wagin Showgrounds last Friday and Saturday - celebrating the theme of Let's Get Together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.