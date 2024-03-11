Fashion on display at Woolorama

Lights, music and the innovative use of Merino wool wowed audiences at the Wagin Woolorama fashion parade.
Local models took to the stage, donning wool fashion pieces from around Australia.
Included in the show were Williams Woolshed, The Wild Woolery, Horrocks Vale, Australian Wool Innovation's Woolmark, Swoolly and Iris and Wool.
The Wild Woolery is a craft gallery at Arthur River, with ladies spinning wool at their stand at Woolorama near the stage.
The Wild Woolery presented a range of colourful, hand-made garments.
All the garments presented on the runway from Swoolly were available to purchase just near the stage for inspired buyers.
Swoolly garments have a 100 per cent Merino wool composition and are machine-washable.
Iris and Wool clothing came all the way from South Australia, keen to promote sustainability.
Horrocks Vale is also from South Australia, where designer Nikki Atkinson creates wedding attire using Merino wool.
The parade highlighted the versatility of wool fibres and showcased how it could be used in a range of types of clothing, from every day basics to occasion wear.
