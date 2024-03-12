Farm Weekly
Brimfield stud takes White Suffolk win

By Tamara Hooper
March 12 2024 - 9:00pm
The grand champion White Suffolk title went to the champion ram exhibited by Max Whyte and Gail Cremascos Brimfield stud, Kendenup. With the ram were judge Scott Mitchell (left) and Max Whyte.
The stage was set to be big from the outset for the White Suffolk breed at this year's Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds show at the Wagin Woolorama, with a massive 18 entries from eight studs filling the show ring in the first class of the day.

