Grains champion Ray Marshall passes away

Grain Producers Australia (GPA) has recognised the incredible service and selfless contribution of grains industry champion and stalwart, Ray Marshall, Pingelly, who passed away on Friday.
Mr Marshall was a GPA western region grower director from 2015 to 2019, one of many senior industry leadership positions he held during an extensive career representing growers in various roles over a career spanning more than 30 years.
He served on both the WAFarmers Grains Council and the WA Grains Group, as president of both groups.
Other major roles included serving as inaugural president of the Western Oats Alliance (now Grain Industry Association of WA's Oats Council), where his long-term advocacy promoting the consumer and health benefits of oat consumption, helped increase demand and therefore onfarm production.
GPA chairman Barry Large, said Mr Marshall was a true champion and character who would be remembered and missed by many people across the Australian grains industry.
"Ray was a determined farm leader who contributed an enormous amount of his own time, resources and energy to benefit others - especially growers," Mr Large said.
"One of Ray's greatest strengths was his ability to speak his mind and his own truth, freely and openly, and what's best for the grower was always at the forefront of his mind.
"Whether he was championing the benefits of oats, the need for stronger biosecurity protections, getting more value from our research dollars and levies, or keeping CBH and the grain traders honest, Ray had forthright views and welcomed the same from others.
"As well as being a passionate spokesperson, Ray also did a lot of work quietly behind the scenes, in the background, to work with others and help solve problems.
"In expressing sincere condolences from GPA, our thoughts are with Ray's family and friends at this time, and in particular our members in WA."
GPA southern director, Andrew Weidemann, said Mr Marshall was a fierce advocate who always contributed strongly for growers, in the GPA board room and around the GPA Policy Council table.
"Ray believed in the value of strong industry advocacy and farmer representation and always put his money where his mouth was in acting on those responsibilities," Mr Weidemann said.
"If the world is run by those who turn up, Ray turned up and kept going, leaving a lasting legacy.
"He was a strong supporter of GPA from the very beginning and did a lot or work to promote younger farmers and bring on emerging leaders - asking nothing in return.
"Ray leaves a strong impression on us all and also some great memories of his passionate advocacy, whether it was a phone call to discuss a particular issue, or a group email sharing his thoughts.
"Another one of Ray's great characteristics was his strong sense of fairness and willingness to stand up and fight against the tide of city-centric policy that farmers and regional Australians seem to have endured for so many years."
WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said some WA farmers were game changers in their industry, but in Mr Marshall's case, he was a grain changer, describing him as an industry leader who looked in the future and pushed the boundaries to embrace change.
"Mr Marshall's CV reads like a who's who of industry bodies, if he was not leading it, he was a member of it, if he was not a member of it he was influencing it," Mr Whittington said.
He said Mr Marshall found the time to push key industry organisations, demanding more from researchers, marketers, government and most importantly of all growers themselves.
"The Western Australian grains industry would not be where it is without Ray Marshall, he has left his mark on every grain paddock in the State through the changes he helped bring about," he said.
By Alastair Falconer, Chairman, WA Grains Group Inc
Vale Ray Marshall, a legend in Western Australia's grains industry.
Ray Marshall has been one of the most influential figures in the WA grains industry.
His tireless dedication and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on the landscape of agriculture in our State.
Ray Marshall's journey has included being a founding member of the WA Grains Group.
However, this was to be one of many roles that Ray played within the industry and a lifetime dedicated to advancing the interests of grain farmers across Western Australia.
Ray played a pivotal role in shaping policies, advocating for farmers' rights, and fostering collaboration within the industry through his many industry roles.
Ray's influence extended far beyond Pingelly's boundaries.
He served as the president of the WA Farmers Federation Grains section, where his leadership skills and strategic vision helped elevate the voice of grain producers.
But he didn't stop there.
His commitment to research and development led him to become a member of the National Grains Industry RD&E committee, where he contributed valuable insights to protect and grow the grains industry, and as a director of Grain Producers Australia (GPA), using his experience in research related policy development and the development of the national grains research strategy to guide and support the organisation.
The grains industry is multifaceted, and Ray Marshall understood this better than anyone.
He actively participated in various committees, including the grains seeds and hay committee and the Grains Industry of WA Oat Council.
His expertise was sought after, and his contributions were instrumental in shaping policies that benefited farmers at every level.
Ray's passion for fairness led him to serve as an arbitrator for Grain Trade Australia.
His impartiality and deep understanding of the industry ensured that disputes were resolved equitably, maintaining trust and integrity within the grain trade.
Ray Marshall's legacy isn't just about titles and positions - it's about collaboration.
He was a driving force behind the Grains Council of Australia, where he worked alongside fellow industry leaders to address challenges, share knowledge, and create a stronger, more resilient grain sector.
Ray's journey with oats was particularly remarkable.
He described the oat industry as the "poor cousin" of other commodities like wheat and barley.
But Ray and his colleagues were determined to change that perception.
In the early 1990s, he was a founding member of the Western Oats Alliance, a group that aimed to reconstruct WA's struggling oat industry.
Their efforts paid off, and Australian oats gradually earned their place on dining room tables across the world.
Australia is now one of the world's largest oat producers, with approximately 600,000 tonnes of grain harvested annually in WA alone, valued at a over $200 million.
Ray's advocacy played a crucial role in this transformation.
The loss of Ray Marshall will be felt across the grains industry, but his impact will remind us that dedication, collaboration, and unwavering commitment can change an industry - and a community for the better.
Thank you and farewell old friend.
