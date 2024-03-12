Farm Weekly
Grains champion Ray Marshall passes away

Updated March 12 2024 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
Grains industry leaders have paid tribute to Pingelly farmer Ray Marshall, who passed away last Friday.
Grain Producers Australia (GPA) has recognised the incredible service and selfless contribution of grains industry champion and stalwart, Ray Marshall, Pingelly, who passed away on Friday.

