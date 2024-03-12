Farm Weekly
Hay convoy delivers much-needed fodder

By Brooke Littlewood
March 13 2024 - 9:00am
Farmers Across Borders are seeking donations to help with fuel costs to transport donated feed. Photos by Farmers Across Borders.
Seven road trains, 520 bales, 22 tonnes of feed pellets, 1800 kilometres, nine volunteers, one support vehicle and one mascot dog.

