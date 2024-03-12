Hay convoy delivers much-needed fodder

Seven road trains, 520 bales, 22 tonnes of feed pellets, 1800 kilometres, nine volunteers, one support vehicle and one mascot dog.
This was the support Farmers Across Borders offered to Gascoyne pastoralists, who have faced a tougher season.
A fitting display of Aussie mateship, the rural charity and feed run is about more than the delivery of much-needed livestock fodder.
It also provides pastoralists hope and reassurance that others are thinking of them.
Running 2400 Droughtmaster breeders at Mia Mia station, 200 kilometres north of Carnarvon, Jim Dorrell hasn't seen a drop of rain since February last year.
He has been supplementary feeding and continuously destocking cattle to cope with the dry conditions.
"There is an area here right up to Exmouth where pastoralists have been affected by extra long dry years and fires - it has been one thing after another," Mr Dorrell said.
"You have an average season and then two poor seasons in a row and it's pretty hard going.
"We have been supplementary feeding hay and straw since January, however hay and straw stocks have started to get very low, so we've had to draw feed from the Great Southern areas.
"The freight component associated with that has been huge, hence the reason for Farmers Across Borders getting involved."
Mr Dorrell will start mustering soon and take weaners down to 80-odd kilogram calves off their mothers.
These young cattle will be moved into holding yards for handfeeding, where they will remain unless agistment is found.
"We have some floodplains that we are able to run weaners on to grow them out, that works most years but in dry years we can't do that," he said.
"Most of the cattle are sold to feedlots in southern WA and we turn them off at about 350 kilograms, but we can't achieve those weights at the moment."
Mia Mia station was used as the hay run's depot, with six pastoralists collecting donations.
Mr Dorrell said it was overwhelming seeing the convoy roll in on Sunday morning and was grateful for the volunteer hours that had been put in.
"Things were getting pretty tight here and this fodder will be a huge help with supplementary feeding," he said.
"All it took was a phone call to Sam Starcevich and trucks loaded with straw and feed pellets arrived.
"Pastoralists that are involved are really thankful for what has turned up to get us through the next stage and hopefully get us closer to some rain.
"Separately, I would call on the government to acknowledge and offer support to help us through the dry times that a lot of us are facing."
Following increased demand, Farmers Across Borders is seeking donations to help with fuel costs to transport donated feed.
Donations can be made via farmersacrossborders.com.au
To become a sponsor, email farmersacrossborders@gmail.com
Donations over $2 are tax deductible.
