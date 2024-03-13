More heavy rainfall to come over Rawlinna, Eucla

Weekly rainfall totals in the hundreds have been recorded throughout WA's northern regions, with inland towns seeing flooding rains also.
Parry Creek Farm, between Wyndham and Kununurra, recorded the most amount of weekly rainfall across the State, with a total of 369.6 millimetres, thanks to a monsoon storm which lingered around the Top End.
Between March 9-11, a front colliding with an upper trough pulled tropical moisture south, delivered rainfall totals exceeding 100mm to parts of the Southern Interior, Goldfields and Eucla districts.
Wyndham Aero received 312.2mm while 257.6mm was recorded at Kununurra Aero.
Fitzroy Crossing Aero recorded 112.4mm, and Newman Aero recorded 93.8mm.
Eyre, on the Nullarbor coast, recorded 62 per cent of its average annual rainfall in one week, recording 196.8mm.
Rawlinna sheep station recorded 180mm over three days.
Almost no rain was recorded elsewhere in the State, however Dalwallinu did manage to record 14mm for the week, while Morowa Airport and Beverley recorded 10mm each.
Towns across the South West Land Division picked up less than 5mm of rainfall for the week.
More heavy rain is on the way for the eastern Goldfields, central Eucla and South Interior regions today.
A near stationary weather system sitting over WA's southeast will remain in the area until this evening, and is likely to cause severe flash flooding.
Cocklebiddy, Eyre and Rawlinna are likely to be affected.
To stay up to date with severe weather visit emergency.wa.gov.au
