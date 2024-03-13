Farm Weekly
Home/News

Kolindale stud wins supreme ribbon

By Jodie Rintoul
March 13 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 Wagin Woolorama supreme Merino exhibit was awarded to the Ledwith familys Kolindale stud, Dudinin. With the grand champion Poll Merino ram and champion strong wool Poll Merino ram were sponsors Nathan King (left), Tim Spicer, Lauren Rayner and Jeff Brown, Elders stud stock, Jodie Rintoul, Farm Weekly, Kolindale stud connections Louis, Daniela, Mathew and Luke Ledwith, Colin Lewis and Arthur Major and judges Shayne Mackin, Kamballie stud, Tammin, Robyn and Phil Jones, Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock and Steven Bolt, Claypans stud, Corrigin.
The 2024 Wagin Woolorama supreme Merino exhibit was awarded to the Ledwith familys Kolindale stud, Dudinin. With the grand champion Poll Merino ram and champion strong wool Poll Merino ram were sponsors Nathan King (left), Tim Spicer, Lauren Rayner and Jeff Brown, Elders stud stock, Jodie Rintoul, Farm Weekly, Kolindale stud connections Louis, Daniela, Mathew and Luke Ledwith, Colin Lewis and Arthur Major and judges Shayne Mackin, Kamballie stud, Tammin, Robyn and Phil Jones, Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock and Steven Bolt, Claypans stud, Corrigin.

A rain delay and an important live export meeting may have interrupted the Merino judging at this year's Wagin Woolorama, but they weren't enough to put the judges off finding the best Merino on the grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.