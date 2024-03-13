Eyre Highway reopens as storm moves north

The Eyre Highway between Norseman and Eucla has reopened again, in the wake of more rainfall to come between Rawlinna Station and Laverton.
The Goldfields Highway between Rosslyn Mine Hill and Meekatharra has also re-opened to light vehicles and four-wheel-drives.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services, and Main Roads WA advise there still may be water over the road on the Eyre Highway, and to proceed with caution.
Leonora Laverton Road between Laverton and Leonora has been closed due to flooding.
There are several road closures in the State's Top End, with the Gibb River Road closed in both directions between Lennard River and Great Northern Highway at East Kimberley.
The Great Northern Highway between Yurabi Road, Fitzroy Crossing and Bridge Street at Halls Creek is also closed.
