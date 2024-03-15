Sasimwa Suffolk ram wins grand champion

Competition was strong in the Suffolk section of the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds at Wagin Woolorama, with six studs entering 50 rams in all but the woolly ram under one year class.
It was also where the champion ewe from Goldenover Suffolk stud that went on to be judged the eventual Supreme exhibit from the entire show emerged from.
But it was the champion Suffolk ram from Sasimwa that received the grand champion of the breed ribbon from judge Grant Bingham, Iveston stud, Williams.
When deciding between the two for the champion of the breed, Mr Bingham said it had been a difficult decision, but in the end he had gone for the size and meat of the ram.
"The ewe is a ripper with her femininity, but I went for the topline and power of the ram," Mr Bingham said.
Suffolk judging for the day started with the ram classes, and both the champion and reserve champion ram came from the ram under one year showing milk teeth and born before May 31, 2023 class, the champion entered by York-based Sasimwa stud.
Mr Bingham said the Sasimwa entry was a lovely shaped ram with plenty of width in its topline and plenty of meat.
"He's a well put together sheep," he said.
Sasimwa stud principal Glenn Cole said the May-drop ram had been sired by Karinya 1039, as had his entire eight-head Suffolk show team.
The ram from the WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin's Collegian stud that was judged reserve champion was downgraded because the black on its legs ran too high.
"It had a good amount of meat, and had a beautiful soft head, and if it had been cleaner in the skin it would have been the top ram," Mr Bingham said.
Collegian technical officer Colin Batt said the ram had been sired by a Kalinda ram.
The champion ewe came from the biggest class of the breed, the ewe under one year showing milk teeth and born after June 1, 2023 with 14 entrants.
At the time Mr Bingham said the big ewe from Goldenover was all class and told her own story, placing ahead of a ewe from Sasimwa, which was moved into second place late ahead of a Collegian ewe.
When it came to judging the champion ewe he reiterated his thoughts from when he saw the Goldenover ewe in the earlier class, calling her a "magnificent sheep".
"She parades herself beautifully, and presents herself well," he said.
For Goldenover stud principal Ray Batt it was further validation he was on the right track with his relatively recent foray into Suffolk breeding, winning the champion ewe in the first year he had shown Suffolk ewes after having won the overall supreme exhibit of the show with his first showing of Suffolk rams last year.
Mr Batt said the ewe was sired by Victorian-based stud Sayla Park's ram 200098.
The Goldenover ewe was judged ahead of a Sasimwa ewe from the pair of ewes under one year showing milk teeth class, which Mr Bingham awarded the reserve champion ribbon to and said was a good sheep with a power of meat and all the desirable attributes for the industry.
"She has a good topline and is full of meat," he said.
Soon after the individual awards had been settled, during the judging of the Suffolk group classes, passing rain became heavier, resulting in the entrants being moved under cover in the shed to allow the proceedings to continue.
All Suffolk group classes were won by Sasimwa.
