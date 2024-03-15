Farm Weekly
Home/News

Sasimwa Suffolk ram wins grand champion

By Linda Sharman
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kadee Taylor from Sasimwa holds the grand champion Suffolk and champion Suffolk ram, with judge Grant Bingham (centre), Iveston stud, Williams and Elders stud stock agent Michael ONeill.
Kadee Taylor from Sasimwa holds the grand champion Suffolk and champion Suffolk ram, with judge Grant Bingham (centre), Iveston stud, Williams and Elders stud stock agent Michael ONeill.

Competition was strong in the Suffolk section of the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds at Wagin Woolorama, with six studs entering 50 rams in all but the woolly ram under one year class.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.