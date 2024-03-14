Kolindale wins grand champion fleece

Paternal brothers gave the Ledwith family, Kolindale stud, Dudinin, the highest accolades in Merino sheep and wool circles at the Wagin Woolorama.
The stud achieved the coveted double of winning supreme Merino exhibit with an outstanding Poll Merino ram and also grand champion fleece shorn from one of its half brothers, in a showing of 160 fleeces from 130 entries (includes pairs).
The silky soft fleece, also the strong wool champion, was the only ram fleece to feature in the broad ribbons in the wool shed, where it was described by the judges as a standout winner.
The winning fleece scored 91 out of a possible 100 points with 18 out of 20 points for character, 12 out of 20 for handle, 9/10 for colour of bloom or brightness, 12/14 for length, 16/16 for soundness, 9/10 for evenness and 15/16 for density.
Kolindale stud co-principal Luke Ledwith said the fleece was off Kolindale 40, a stud reserve AI bred by Wallaloo Park 422 and out of a Collinsville Majestic ewe, judged reserve champion strong wool Poll Merino ram at both the 2023 Wagin Woolorama and 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, Victoria, before being shorn in September.
While Kolindale is not new to grand champion fleece awards, having tasted success on several occasions at Woolorama under previous owners Colin and Rae Lewis, it was the first Woolorama woolshed major under the Ledwith banner.
Had it not been for some prodding from Mr Lewis to enter the fleece, it may not have become reality.
"We entered four fleeces to provide a bit of support for the Woolorama event and Colin insisted this ram's fleece had to be one of them," Mr Ledwith said.
"He also bought the Wallaloo Park semen quite a few years back, so he certainly had an influence in this win."
Judges spokesperson Hayden Baker, Westcoast Wool & Livestock wool buyer Katanning, said the fleece stood out for its bulk, style, softness and brightness and had such terrific handle for a strong wool fleece.
Just one point behind the Kolindale fleece, on 90 points, was the champion medium wool fleece entered by the Blight family, Seymour Park Poll Merino stud, Highbury.
Stud co-principal Clinton Blight said the fleece was off a stud ewe, last year judged reserve champion medium wool Poll Merino ewe at Wagin Woolorama and shorn as part of the PROewe award at the Rabobank Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale, Katanning, where it placed second.
The ewe is an AI daughter of Willandra 447 and out of a Seymour Park ewe.
Last year's grand champion fleece winner, the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, again dominated the finer wool categories - claiming champion fine and champion superfine fleeces and also best pair of stud fleeces.
Stud co-principal Andrew Rintoul said the superfine fleece was off a ewe from its old green tag family, which was grand champion Merino ewe at the 2023 Perth Royal Show and reserve grand champion Merino ewe at the 2023 Wagin Woolorama.
The stud's fine wool champion fleece was also from a ewe, this time from its Merryville Giant family and judged champion fine wool Merino ewe at Perth in 2023.
The champion non-stud fleece and champion non-stud strong wool fleece came from a commercial Rangeview blood ewe shown by WA College of Agriculture - Denmark, which had the softness and cleanliness of a shed prepared fleece thanks to Denmark's 900mm average annual rainfall and quality pastures.
The college runs 300 commercial ewes averaging 18.5 micron in a rotational grazing system enabling a 25DSE stocking rate and has had great success with the Rangeview bloodline which "holds up really well in the wet and provides excellent style, softness and staple length" according to its sheep agricultural training officer Roger Schulz.
The best locally produced fleece in the non-stud section was awarded to SW & JK Robinson, Wedgecarrup, while the best pair of non-stud fleeces were entered by Meadowview, Wagin.
Most points in the wool section went to Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, in the stud section and AL & CJ Hornsby, Wagin, in the non-stud section.
Judging panel member Sarah Buscumb, Elders district wool manager Darkan-Williams, said there was an even split of micron types with good support from stud and commercial producers in this year's showing.
"It was great to see such good quality fleeces being produced in the region and beyond and the support for this event, although some were showing the effects of the dry season, they were in the minority," Ms Buscumb said.
