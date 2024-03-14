Farm Weekly
Kolindale wins grand champion fleece

By Wendy Gould
March 14 2024 - 4:00pm
With the grand champion and champion strong wool fleece of Woolorama were sponsor Tayla MacQueen (left), Country Wide Insurance Brokers (CWIB) assistant account manager Narrogin and winning connections from the Kolindale stud, Dudinin, Daniela, Louis, 6, and Luke Ledwith, Mathew Ledwith, Colin Lewis and Arthur Major.
Paternal brothers gave the Ledwith family, Kolindale stud, Dudinin, the highest accolades in Merino sheep and wool circles at the Wagin Woolorama.

