Texel breed returns to the show ring at Wagin

By Linda Sharman
March 16 2024 - 3:00pm
Left: Judge Braden Lange (left), Narrogin is with JimJan stud principal Jim Glover who holds the ewe awarded grand champion Texel and champion ewe. Right: Judge Braden Lange (left), Narrogin with Zane Cuthbert, Darkan, who holds the JimJan champion Texel ram.
After a couple of years' absence from the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds event, one of those caused by the cancelled show, representatives of the Texel breed were back in the show ring at this year's Wagin Woolorama.

