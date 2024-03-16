Texel breed returns to the show ring at Wagin

After a couple of years' absence from the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds event, one of those caused by the cancelled show, representatives of the Texel breed were back in the show ring at this year's Wagin Woolorama.
It was mainstay Jim Glover from JimJan Texel stud, Boyup Brook, who selected a team of eight rams and ewes to enter the Texel section in Wagin.
Despite not having competition from any opposing studs, judge Braden Lange, Ockley Park stud, Narrogin, said the JimJan sheep were all excellent examples of the breed.
"It's sad that Jim didn't have any competition, but it is a credit to him to keep going and showing his breed," Mr Lange said.
He had no hesitation in judging the champion Texel ewe, which had been entered in the ewe under one year showing milk teeth class, as the overall grand champion Texel.
"She had won as soon as I saw her- she is a cracking example of the breed," Mr Lange said.
"She stands perfectly and has had serious growth already - there was no competition once she came out."
Mr Glover agreed, saying he had had the ewe picked out for six months.
"She's a very nice ewe every time I was in the paddock she stood out," he said.
Mr Glover said the ewe was sired by a ram from a Victorian-based stud, the grandfather of which he had used years ago.
He was surprised by the success of his champion Texel ram, which was from his own JimJan breeding.
Also from the under one year showing milk teeth class, Mr Lange said the ram was a very well balanced, sirey sheep that had a good amount of meat and was good on its feet.
