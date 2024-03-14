Goldenover Suffolk wins supreme champion

Exhibitors: 28



Breeds: 7

Supreme champion exhibit: Goldenover Suffolk stud, Cuballing (ewe)

Supreme champion all breeds ram: Brimfield stud, Kendenup (White Suffolk)

Reserve supreme champion all breeds ram: Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading (Poll Dorset)

Supreme champion all breeds ewe: Goldenover stud (Suffolk)

Reserve supreme champion all breeds ewe: Shirlee Downs stud (Poll Dorset)

Champion group of one ram and two ewes: Brimfield stud (Poll Dorset)

Reserve champion group of one ram and two ewes: Shirlee Downs stud (Poll Dorset)

Champion group of two rams and two ewes: Yonga Downs stud, Broomehill (White Suffolk)

Reserve champion group of two rams and two ewes: Shirlee Downs stud (Poll Dorset)

Champion group of three ewes: Yonga Downs stud, Broomehill

Reserve champion group of three ewes: Sasimwa stud

Most points won under competition: Shirlee Downs stud

Most successful new exhibitor: Merna stud, Quairading

Joe Batt Memorial Junior Handling award: Kadee Taylor, 17, Sasimwa stud, York

Grand champion Suffolk: Sasimwa stud, York (ram)

Champion Suffolk ram: Sasimwa stud

Reserve champion Suffolk ram: Collegian stud, WACOA - Narrogin

Champion Suffolk ewe: Goldenover stud

Reserve champion Suffolk ewe: Sasimwa stud

Suffolk group of one ram and two ewes: Sasimwa stud

Suffolk group of three ewes: Sasimwa stud

Suffolk group of two rams and two ewes: Sasimwa stud

Grand champion Poll Dorset: Shirlee Downs stud (ram)

Champion Poll Dorset ram: Shirlee Downs stud

Reserve champion Poll Dorset ram: Shirlee Downs stud

Champion Poll Dorset ewe: Shirlee Downs stud

Reserve Champion Poll Dorset ewe: Shirlee Downs stud

Poll Dorset group of one ram and two ewes: Shirlee Downs stud

Poll Dorset group of three ewes: Shirlee Downs stud

Poll Dorset group of two rams and two ewes: Shirlee Downs stud

Grand champion White Suffolk: Brimfield stud (ram)

Champion White Suffolk ram: Brimfield stud

Reserve champion White Suffolk ram: Yonga Downs stud

Champion White Suffolk ewe: Yonga Downs stud

Reserve champion White Suffolk ewe: Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook

White Suffolk group of one ram and two ewes: Yonga Downs stud

White Suffolk group of three ewes: Yonga Downs stud

White Suffolk champion group of two rams and two ewes: Yonga Downs stud

Grand champion UltraWhite: Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning (ram)

Champion UltraWhite ram: Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning

Reserve champion UltraWhite ram: Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning

Champion UltraWhite ewe: Golden Hill stud, Kukerin

Reserve champion UltraWhite ewe: Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning

UltraWhite group of one ram and two ewes: Golden Hill stud, Kukerin

UltraWhite group of three ewes: Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning

UltraWhite champion group of two rams and two ewes: Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning

Grand champion Ile de France: Goldenover stud (ewe)

Champion Ile de France ram: Goldenover stud

Reserve champion Ile de France ram: Monteray stud, Tambellup

Champion Ile de France ewe: Goldenover stud

Reserve champion Ile de France ewe: Monteray stud

Ile de France group of one ram and two ewes: Monteray stud

Ile de France group of three ewes: Monteray stud

Ile de France champion group of two rams and two ewes: Monteray stud

Grand champion Texel: JimJan stud, Boyup Brook (ewe)

Champion Texel ram: JimJan stud

Reserve champion Texel ram: JimJan stud

Champion Texel ewe: JimJan stud

Reserve champion Texel ewe: JimJan stud

Texel group of one ram and two ewes: JimJan stud

Texel group of three ewes: JimJan stud

Texel champion group of two rams and two ewes: JimJan stud

Grand champion Corriedale: Inlet Views, Denmark (ram)

Champion Corriedale ram: Inlet Views

Reserve champion Corriedale ram: Inlet Views

Champion Corriedale ewe: Inlet Views

Reserve champion Corriedale ewe: Inlet Views

Corriedale group of one ram and two ewes: Inlet Views