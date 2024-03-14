Goldenover Suffolk wins supreme champion

The inclusion of a new sheep breed and the return of an established regular breed on the show circuit, after a hiatus of two years, meant there was plenty to see in the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds show at this year's Wagin Woolorama.
The humid weather and sudden gusty winds, coupled with 4.6 millimetres of rain recorded for Wagin, only briefly disrupted the show's proceedings - with the Suffolk breed moving a large class into the shed to complete judging.
With the addition of the UltraWhites and return of Texels, the total number of breeds on display increased to seven, with 280 entries spread across 28 studs in attendance - a rise of five from the previous year.
The White Suffolks were the dominant breed as far as numbers were concerned, with 108 entries from nine studs.
Poll Dorset entry numbers remained similar to last year, with 70 entries from seven studs, and six Suffolk studs accounted for 50 entries.
Showing for the very first time at Woolorama, the UltraWhite sheep were from two studs and between them they had 16 entries - similar to the Ile de France breed, which had 14 entries from two studs.
The final two sheep breeds were represented by one stud each, the Corriedale entries totaled 14 and finally there were eight Texel entries.
The final event of the day was once again the highly competitive interbreed section and this year it was once again a Suffolk which came out on top in the individual championship, while Yonga Downs stud's impressive teams of White Suffolks made a clean sweep of the group championship ribbons.
Despite the five judges being split on their decision for the supreme champion all breeds ewe, requiring a first and then second countback before the Goldenover Suffolk stud ewe was declared the eventual winner ahead of the Poll Dorset ewe from Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, she was ultimately determined the Supreme Champion exhibit of the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds show.
For interstate judge Scott Mitchell, Rene stud, Culcairn, New South Wales, there was no disputing the Goldenover ewe as the best of the breeds for the afternoon, having picked her as the supreme champion ewe of all breeds, then again over the White Suffolk ram from Brimfield stud, Kendenup, to be judged supreme champion ram of all breeds.
"When making my decision, I thought, you are looking at the breed itself, and for the (Suffolk) breed she is a magnificent ewe," Mr Mitchell said.
"She is a showy, classy ewe, a fleshy young ewe that is one of the best I have seen in a while and she caught my eye."
Goldenover Suffolk stud principal Ray Batt was visibly elated with the ewe being selected as the supreme champion.
Amazingly, it was a case of back-to-back wins for the stud - with Mr Batt having previously taken out the highly coveted award at the 2023 Wagin Woolorama with one of the three rams that made up his show team.
This year's winner was the first Suffolk ewe he had exhibited, and was part of a team of four, consisting of three ewes and one ram.
Sired by Victorian-based ram Sayla Park 200098, the ewe had come through from the under one year showing milk teeth and born after June 1, 2023 class in the Suffolk judging - which had a lot of competition with 14 entrants.
Judge Grant Bingham went on to place her as champion Suffolk ewe, saying she was a magnificent sheep, full of class, although the overall champion Suffolk ribbon was awarded to the champion ram from Sasimwa.
Mr Batt said, after showing sheep from his Ile de France flock for years, he had decided to explore another breed.
"I wanted to challenge myself to try a different breed, something different to the Il de France, and I have been getting unbelievable results out of the Suffolks so far," Mr Batt said.
He said he currently had 12 Suffolk ewes, up from four last year, and all were in lamb having undertaken an artificial insemination program using semen from the dispersed Victorian stud Kerangi 192484, which had also sired last year's supreme ram.
The supreme champion all breeds ram was a formidable looking sheep in terms of size.
This was aided by the fact he came from the woolly ram under one year class for the White Suffolk breed.
The ram was from Max Whyte and Gail Cremasco's Brimfield stud, Kendenup, and had been singled out by section judge Mr Mitchell as the grand champion White Suffolk very early in the day.
Judge Braden Lange from Ockley Park, Narrogin, said the White Suffolk ram from Brimfield stud, Kendenup was a clear choice with its scale and length, and it had a very good sirey outlook.
"He is a very correct ram," Mr Lange said.
The reserve ram was the Poll Dorset from Shirlee Downs.
The White Suffolk combinations of group entries from Yonga Downs stud, Broomehill, proved principal Brenton Addis is on the right track with his breeding program.
Yonga Downs stud was successful in winning all three group championship ribbons.
Judge Adrian Veitch, Kaya stud, Narrogin, said the White Suffolk group of one ram and two ewes from the Yonga Downs stud, Broomehill was the most even.
"The ram is very correct and upstanding, and the ewes match up," Mr Veitch said.
Meanwhile, judge Grant Bingham, Iveston stud, Williams, said the section was all about uniformity, and the White Suffolk ewes from Yonga Downs were the same types with the same shapes.
They edged out the group of Suffolks.
In what is the most coveted prize of the show, commonly referred to as the 'motorbike class' - the interbreed judging - culminated in the group of two rams and two ewes class, with the Honda XR 190 GT two-wheel ag bike the grand prize - courtesy of joint sponsors Elders Limited and Farm Weekly.
The team of four from Yonga Downs remained unbeaten thanks to their specially selected genetics.
Stud principal Brenton Addis said the two rams were part of an AI program from Yonga 210098, which he sold at the Perth Royal Show in 2022 for $23,000 to Luke Ledwith.
The ewes were via natural means from sire Bolloola 210104, which was reserve champion at the Adelaide show in 2022 and Mr Addis purchased the sire from Shane Baker, Victoria, for $11,000.
Judge Grant Bingham said the group of four White Suffolks were a good even group that were very true to their type.
"They are a well-balanced group, carrying plenty of flesh, and are examples of a good future of the sheep for the industry that will continue to improve the genetic pool," Mr Bingham said.
His thoughts were echoed by fellow Interbreed judge Ian Kyle, Ashley Park stud, Bairnsdale, Victoria, who also said they were a very even group with plenty of meat.
"They are perfect for the prime lamb industry," Mr Kyle said.
