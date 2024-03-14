Farm Weekly
Home/News

Goldenover Suffolk wins supreme champion

By Tamara Hooper and Linda Sharman
March 15 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the supreme champion interbreed meat breeds exhibit, a Suffolk ewe, from the Goldenover stud, Cuballing, held by stud principal Ray Batt, were judges Braden Lange, Ockley Park stud, Narrogin, Scott Mitchell, Rene stud, Culcairn, New South Wales, Ian Kyle, Ashley Park stud, Bairnsdale, Victoria, Grant Bingham, Iveston stud, Williams and Adrian Veitch, Kaya stud, Narrogin. The ewe was also sashed the supreme champion all breeds ewe.
With the supreme champion interbreed meat breeds exhibit, a Suffolk ewe, from the Goldenover stud, Cuballing, held by stud principal Ray Batt, were judges Braden Lange, Ockley Park stud, Narrogin, Scott Mitchell, Rene stud, Culcairn, New South Wales, Ian Kyle, Ashley Park stud, Bairnsdale, Victoria, Grant Bingham, Iveston stud, Williams and Adrian Veitch, Kaya stud, Narrogin. The ewe was also sashed the supreme champion all breeds ewe.

The inclusion of a new sheep breed and the return of an established regular breed on the show circuit, after a hiatus of two years, meant there was plenty to see in the Unigrain British and Australasian Sheep Breeds show at this year's Wagin Woolorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.