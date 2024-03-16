Inlet Views Corriedale team impresses

Students from the WA College of Agriculture - Denmark once again brought sheep from their Inlet Views Corriedale stud to be judged at Wagin Woolorama this year.
Despite being the only exhibitors of the breed, the college students, under the guidance of sheep manager Roger Schulz, presented an impressive team of 14 rams and ewes for judging.
Judge Braden Lange, Ockley Park stud, Narrogin, said the entire show team - based on genetics from the Wattle Glen stud in South Australia - were good examples of the breed.
When it came time to decide between the champion ram and ewe for the grand champion of the breed, he was very happy to be able to choose between the two.
"They're both structurally correct, and they both have good carcase attributes," Mr Lange said.
Both had also placed first in the under one year showing milk teeth and born before May 31, 2023 class.
It was the ram that Mr Lange eventually awarded the grand champion ribbon to, saying it had a testosterone maturity and a bit more growth than the ewe.
Although, he did say the champion ewe was where they wanted to aim to be with their flock.
"They are both a real credit to the school, it (the school) is doing a great job and the sheep are really improving and doing well," he said.
"It is really good to see students interested in getting into the industry, especially with all the negativity around."
Mr Schulz said the school ran a commercial Corriedale flock and had about 80 stud ewes, from which it sold rams to buyers around the Boyup Brook, Albany and Denmark areas.
He said attending Woolorama gave the students an opportunity to prepare and then present the animals, as well as getting tips from the judges.
