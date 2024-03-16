Farm Weekly
Home/News

Inlet Views Corriedale team impresses

By Linda Sharman
March 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge Braden Lange, Narrogin, with Grace Lee and Jesse Oldfield, Inlet Views, and the grand champion and champion Corriedale ram.
Judge Braden Lange, Narrogin, with Grace Lee and Jesse Oldfield, Inlet Views, and the grand champion and champion Corriedale ram.

Students from the WA College of Agriculture - Denmark once again brought sheep from their Inlet Views Corriedale stud to be judged at Wagin Woolorama this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.