Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Venturon Livestock wins supreme award

By Kyah Peeti & Kane Chatfield
March 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Thompson familys Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, won the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expos supreme multibreed exhibit at this years Wagin Woolorama with their Charolais cow Venturon Naughty But Nice S32. With the grand champion multibreed senior cow and champion European breed senior cow and her LT Countdown sired heifer calf at foot were judge Kevin Yost (left), Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay, Commonwealth Banks Ben Norton and David Kennedy, judge Stephen Branson, Banquet Angus stud, Mortlake, Victoria, Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson and handler Indy Smith.
The Thompson familys Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, won the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expos supreme multibreed exhibit at this years Wagin Woolorama with their Charolais cow Venturon Naughty But Nice S32. With the grand champion multibreed senior cow and champion European breed senior cow and her LT Countdown sired heifer calf at foot were judge Kevin Yost (left), Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, Toodyay, Commonwealth Banks Ben Norton and David Kennedy, judge Stephen Branson, Banquet Angus stud, Mortlake, Victoria, Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson and handler Indy Smith.

The Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo was the place for any keen show cattle fanatic to be found at this year's 2024 Wagin Woolorama - with some of Western Australia's stud breeders and cattle producers presenting exceptionally well-bred and prepared cattle teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.