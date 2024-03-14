Farm Weekly
Sheep should be "OK" at iconic Rawlinna station

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated March 14 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 2:41pm
As of this morning 280mm had been recorded at the homestead and 320mm at depot. Photo by Craig Chandler.
Rawlinna station manager Jimmy Wood is confident more than 30,000 Merinos are in good condition, despite heavy rainfall battering parts of the Nullarbor Plain since Saturday.

