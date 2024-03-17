Big program for WA Elite Horse Sale

Anticipation for the second annual Elders WA Elite Horse Sale at the Murray Regional Equestrian Centre in Coolup is building.
Set for Saturday, March 23, this event promises more than just a sale, it is a weekend long community event celebrating equine excellence and community spirit bringing together people from all over the State.
Event co-ordinator Wade Krawczyk, Elders Waroona, said the objective of the event and sale was to unite the equine community across WA.
"We've encompassed all the different aspects of horse sports and are bringing it together in one area," Mr Krawczyk said.
"We're also hoping to build on our sale from last year as it just synergises with everything we're trying to do at Elders, by supporting our clients and community.
"Also, an important aspect of the event is supporting two chosen charities and raise funds for Dolly's Dream and RFDS."
Mr Krawczyk outlined the packed schedule which starts on Friday, March 22.
"Friday will see the Open and Quilty drafts running all day in the campdraft arena, while the afternoon will be dedicated to pre-works in the horse arena for the first 25 horses in the Horse Sale," he said.
"The new addition of the Stockman's Working Horse Challenge will entertain the crowd during the day on Friday.
"Saturday morning marks the finals of the Open and Quilty drafts, while the remaining 30 horses will undergo pre-works from 8am in the adjacent arena.
"Junior and Juvenile drafts will continue throughout the day.
"The main event, the Elders WA Elite Horse Sale kicks off at 12.30pm sharp on Saturday and will be followed by a corporate sundowner event and include presentations for campdraft winners, top price horses and a charity auction with proceeds going to Dolly's Dream and RFDS WA."
Acknowledging the generous donations of key businesses, Mr Krawczyk expressed thanks to Coerco, Sally and Chris Townes, JMAC and Wayne Crook who have individually contributed a slimline tank, a custom bridal, a stallion service and $1500 cutting equipment.
There are also some great sundry items.
Following the presentations and auction, spectators will be treated to a polocrosse spectacle under lights featuring Australian junior and senior player representatives in a Future Goal game and a Super Goal game.
It will be a very entertaining night with a DJ, pop-up bar and facilities.
There will be a well-lit path to help with direction and accessibility.
Improvements this year include parking marshalls, additional seating for both the horse sale and polocrosse games, a dedicated trade stall area with businesses promoting their equine offerings, along with additional food truck vendors to cater for the large crowd expected.
For those unable to attend, both the horse sale and polocrosse events will be live-streamed. Elders Horse Sale team member and Moora territory sales manager, Clint Fletcher said there was a variety of horses nominated for the sale.
"There's something for everyone, from genuine plant horses to top-level competition horses in multiple disciplines," Mr Fletcher said.
"There are some quality horses that boast excellent breeding, making this year's selection particularly impressive.
"We are confident vendors aren't just trying to test the waters, but are genuinely bringing their horses to sell on the day.
"We will see horses travel from Geraldton in the north and Esperance in the south.
"I have been speaking with stations who are making the trip down from the Pilbara and Kimberley and are looking to secure some high quality horses.
"This year we have a few led horses participating in the sale.
"It will be good to gauge interest and see if there is an appetite for buyers to purchase these younger horses who are prepared to put in the training with the idea to renominate them in future years for this sale."
Speaking about the campdraft, Elders Horse Sale team member and Manjimup/Pemberton territory sales manager, Brad McDonnell said they have had about 200 nominations for the open draft, indicating a growing interest in campdrafting across all age categories, especially with kids.
"The nature of campdrafting provides an environment where the whole family can get involved," he said.
There are some great incentives for horses purchased out of the horse sale last year in the campdrafting competition.
"For horses competing this year in the 2024 Open Campdraft, which were purchased out of the 2023 Elders WA Elite Horse Sale, they will be eligible for a $5000 incentive if they are the highest scoring horse," Mr McDonnell said.
"Only horses purchased in the 2023 Horse Sale will be in the running, with all other horses competing in the campdraft not eligible."
There will also be an incentive next year in the event for horses purchased from this year's sale, should they compete in next year's Open campdraft.
The Elders team would like to thank all sale partners, including Coolup Campdraft Association. Entry to the event is a gold coin donation with camping available at Murray Regional Equestrian Centre for $10.
For more information please refer to the event page on Facebook - Elders WA Elite Horse Sale.
