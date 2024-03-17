Farm Weekly
Big program for WA Elite Horse Sale

March 17 2024 - 9:00pm
Last year it was standing room only at the Elders WA Elite Horse Sale and it is expected to be similar this year when the sale gets underway at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 23 at the Murray Regional Equestrian Centre at Coolup.
Anticipation for the second annual Elders WA Elite Horse Sale at the Murray Regional Equestrian Centre in Coolup is building.

