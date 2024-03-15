Farm Weekly
Barrier work is underway despite delays

By Brooke Littlewood
March 15 2024 - 4:00pm
State Barrier Fence Esperance extension. Photo supplied.

It has been almost five years since work started on the long-awaited 660 kilometre Esperance extension of the historic State Barrier Fence.

