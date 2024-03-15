Barrier work is underway despite delays

It has been almost five years since work started on the long-awaited 660 kilometre Esperance extension of the historic State Barrier Fence.
Despite the project pushing past its expected completion date, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Wild Dog Action Plan manager Tim Thompson said significant progress had been made over the past six months.
Mr Thompson said like many infrastructure developments in WA and nationally, the project was hampered by supply chain difficulties and price escalations for labour and materials.
He said there were challenges reaching the timeframe, such as alignment and surveying needs, environmental and heritage approvals, tender and procurement complexities and the post-COVID operating environment.
"The 660 kilometre extension will provide protection to south east agricultural businesses from the impact of wild dogs, emus and kangaroos - giving farmers confidence to invest in livestock and expansion plans," Mr Thompson said.
"Works are underway for 300km of vermin proof Ringlock fencing to be erected from where the existing fence finishes north of Ravensthorpe through to east of Esperance, of which 176km had already been completed.
"To build on this progress, every effort is being made to complete the remaining section as soon as practical - noting that it is important to secure the necessary land use agreements and heritage approvals and this takes time to do properly.
"While it is difficult to determine a completion date, DPIRD is working with traditional owners, contractors and landholders to finalise construction of the high quality barrier fence to protect farmers' enterprises as quickly as practicable."
When completed, the 1.35m high installation, with a lap wire apron to prevent wild dog entry, will extend the existing State Barrier Fence - which stretches from the Zuytdorp cliffs north of Kalbarri to Jerdacuttup east of Ravensthorpe - to a total length of 1850km.
The project has been a two-decade long fight by regional landholders, with wild dogs becoming a significant threat to livestock enterprises in agricultural areas since the 1980s.
Following an environmental review period and subsequent approval by the Minister for Environment on April 15, 2019, construction of an initial 60km began the same year on May 23.
