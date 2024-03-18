Farm Weekly
Country shire seeks road funding support

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
March 18 2024 - 4:00pm
Coorow Shire president, Guy Sims, said the road through Leeman townsite needs to be urgently upgraded.
The Shire of Coorow is awaiting funding for road upgrades to what is says is a dangerous stretch of road through the Leeman townsite.

