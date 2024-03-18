CBH Japan grower study tour applications open

Japan has been announced as the destination for the eight-day 2024 CBH Grower Study Tour, with expressions of interest open until Friday, April 5.
For the past two decades CBH has offered Western Australian graingrowers the opportunity to participate in the tour to learn about the grain industry and benefit from a behind-the-scenes look into customer requirements.
Led by CBH Marketing & Trading, previous tours have visited some of Australia's most important export markets, including South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Japan, the Middle East and Russia.
Chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith said the co-operative was excited about this year's destination.
"Japan is a unique market for Western Australian growers, and we're excited to offer the opportunity to connect growers with some of our valued, long-standing customers in the region," Mr Smith said.
"The tour offers growers the opportunity to see firsthand how Western Australian grain is used by our customers, while visiting a variety of processing and manufacturing facilities.
"CBH Marketing and Trading supplies noodle wheat, malt and feed barley, oats and canola to our Japanese customers, and growers who attend will learn about the unique attributes and qualities that only WA grown grain has to offer."
The tour is scheduled to take place from September 7-15, with CBH partly funding the tour as part of its co-operative commitments.
Interested applications can contact their local business relationship manager.
