Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

CBH Japan grower study tour applications open

Updated March 19 2024 - 10:52am, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yuna grower Madi Green (left), with Vikybomi chairwoman Madame Huynh Kim Chi during the 2023 CBH Grower Study Tour.
Yuna grower Madi Green (left), with Vikybomi chairwoman Madame Huynh Kim Chi during the 2023 CBH Grower Study Tour.

Japan has been announced as the destination for the eight-day 2024 CBH Grower Study Tour, with expressions of interest open until Friday, April 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.