On your marks, get set....

The end of March is fast approaching and seeding is not that far away from cranking up for 2024.
There are already a few growers in random pockets who have started seeding, but overall, it's still a couple of weeks away - at least.
Graingrower John Hathaway leases approximately 1700 hectares of land at Goomarin, 30 kilometres north of Merredin, and is optimistic about the coming season after two recent significant rainfall events.
"We got 30 to 35 millimetres about six to eight weeks ago," Mr Hathaway said.
Last week another 30mm was added, building up the soil profile.
"It has put plenty of moisture in the ground, last year we seeded with no moisture in the ground, so that will be a bonus."
Mr Hathaway is contemplating his seeding program which includes canola, barley and wheat.
"If we get another rain event in the next 10 days or so I will go with canola straight in mid-April, but I am not too sure yet," he said.
"Then I will go onto barley, the first week of May rain, hail or shine and just finish off on wheat, probably the middle of, or towards the end of, May."
Recognising last season's crop yield was significantly lower than the previous two years, Mr Hathaway is positive about the upcoming season.
"Two tonnes (per hectare) was our average the year before, that was absolutely magic out there, but last year was a big downfall at just 900 kilograms to a tonne (per hectare).
Also running a weed spraying contract business, Mr Hathaway has been busy right across the Wheatbelt.
"Kulin is green as is all round the shire and Wongan Hills has had rain, so I've been busy with contract work in those areas - up north it's not as green, hasn't really got a germination through there yet, they're waiting for another rain," Mr Hathaway said.
"I always say you have to go with the seasons and go with the flow."
Ryan Pearce, agronomist with Prime Ag Services, said it was business as usual for graingrowers in and around Williams.
"We've barely had five millimetres in February and March," Mr Pearce said.
"We don't get a lot of summer rain so it's not unusual for Williams to be dry in summer.
"We'll be hoping for a decent rain mid to late April, then it's happy days."
Mr Pearce said local farmers would start dry seeding after Easter.
"The first or second week of April they'll start just to take the pressure off," he said.
"Then we'll be feeling the pressure by the second week of May if it hasn't rained."
Tammin broadacre farmer Brad Jones and his team are ready for seeding to get underway immediately after Easter and while he is pretty happy with year-to-date rainfall levels, he won't say no to more, "we had up to 80 odd millimetres," Mr Jones said.
"We are busy spraying, all of our gear is pretty much ready to go, but as much as you think that, something can always happen."
"We are just waiting for the calendar to tick over, because if we went too early we may get a bit of a scratchy germination now with canola, we want to go shallow."
Mr Jones said canola wouldn't be first to be seeded this year.
"We'll probably go oats, hay and lupins, so we can go a little bit deeper and into the moisture," he said.
"We'll wait for that top to dry out that little bit more before we go canola, so it's effectively dry seeding.
"I can't say if I am optimistic or pessimistic about it, I've been really busy, we came back from holiday at the end of January and suddenly everything got busy, but we roll again soon."
Bindi Isbister, decision agriculture specialist, Agrarian Management and research soil scientist for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, said farmers in the Geraldton zone were mostly getting gear ready in preparation for seeding and taking care of any weeds.
"That rain we received this month certainly got the weeds growing," Ms Isbister said.
"It's the first rain we've had since mid October last year so everyone was very relieved."
Ms Isbister said traditionally seeding would commence around Anzac Day, but in more recent times it's been mid-April.
"Everyone is looking to the weather, they are wanting rain, it's still too early right now, but they will be ready when it comes," she said.
As a soil scientist, Ms Isbister said she discovered inconsistent moisture levels and said soil temperatures were too high currently.
"We had those few weeks of 40 (degree Celsius) plus temperatures, so the soil is quite hot," she said.
"Everyone wants to be ready in the next few weeks, but we need another really good rain.
"I've heard people say anything from 25-50mm is needed before everyone will be confident to go seeding.
"We are all just waiting to see what happens this year, we did have a tough year last year, this one's gonna be interesting."
