Regional events inspire inclusion

Four guest speakers addressed the group throughout the event - Gail McGowan, who grew up and attended school in Darkan, is now the Chancellor of Murdoch University, Caroline Bommes, general manager, brand and marketing at Acciona, who was the major sponsor of the event, Rosa Tognela, honorary life member of the CWA of WA and former State president, and Jen Warburton, founder Lucinda's Everlastings.