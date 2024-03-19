Farm Weekly
Regional events inspire inclusion

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
March 19 2024 - 1:00pm
The Darkan Womens Association (CWA) welcomed Darkan and surrounding community members to the Moodiarrup Hall to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8.

International Women's Day (IWD) 2024 was recently celebrated at events all across regional Western Australia, with the theme for 2024 being 'Inspire Inclusion'.

