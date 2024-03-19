Regional events inspire inclusion

International Women's Day (IWD) 2024 was recently celebrated at events all across regional Western Australia, with the theme for 2024 being 'Inspire Inclusion'.
The Quairading Community Resource Centre (CRC) hosted 50 people at a morning event catered by local businesses Flavour Town Catering and REST a While Coffee.
Attendees enjoyed presentations by guest speakers Susan Hall, Perth, originally from Quairading, Melissa Welsh from York, and Northam's Enrika Grogan.
The WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin, held an International Women's Day lunch for students onsite at the college with special guest Megan Henry.
Ms Henry is a tennis and golf coach working across the Wheatbelt.
A college spokesperson said Ms Henry spoke about her remarkable journey living with aneurysms and the difficulties she has faced with the diagnosis and treatment.
"Megan focussed on how perspective can make the difference between seeing obstacles as stepping stones or stumbling blocks," the spokesperson said.
"Megan's resilience and positive approach to life makes her an excellent role model for students."
The Darkan Country Women's Association (CWA), welcomed 89 Darkan and surrounding community members to the Moodiarrup Hall to enjoy catering by Christine Hill Catering and refreshments.
Four guest speakers addressed the group throughout the event - Gail McGowan, who grew up and attended school in Darkan, is now the Chancellor of Murdoch University, Caroline Bommes, general manager, brand and marketing at Acciona, who was the major sponsor of the event, Rosa Tognela, honorary life member of the CWA of WA and former State president, and Jen Warburton, founder Lucinda's Everlastings.
Darkan CWA president Bonnie Telfer said all funds raised at the sundowner will go directly towards the upgrades of the heritage listed Darkan CWA building.
