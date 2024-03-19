Plenty of camaraderie at Elders conference

Elders real estate team members certainly got the memo for the company's sales and property management conference last week, donning their pink shirts for a day of in-house training and to catch up with colleagues.
The day-long event offered something to think about and saw the presentation of some of the staff awards.
It was followed on Saturday by its Elders annual real estate awards night.
Rural representatives from the South West, Mid West and Great Southern were among those to attend the event at Crown Perth.
