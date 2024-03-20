Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

China cancels big Aussie wheat orders

By Andrew Whitelaw, Episode 3
March 20 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chart 1.
Chart 1.

China has become the largest market for Australian wheat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.