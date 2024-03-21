Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Growers urged to report mouse numbers

March 21 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growers urged to report mouse numbers
Growers urged to report mouse numbers

Graingrowers across Australia are being urged to check paddocks for mouse numbers and record mouse activity as part of a national campaign aimed at early detection and effective control ahead of this year's winter crop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.