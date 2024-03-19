Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Ag students dress to impress at annual ball

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
March 19 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Smith (left), Quindanning, Kayla George, Narrogin, Phillip Wiehl, Woogenellup, Natalie Bradford, Narrogin, Xaver Webb, Boyup Brook and Pepper Wortley, Halls Creek.
Rhys Smith (left), Quindanning, Kayla George, Narrogin, Phillip Wiehl, Woogenellup, Natalie Bradford, Narrogin, Xaver Webb, Boyup Brook and Pepper Wortley, Halls Creek.

Students from the WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin, swapped their farm clothes for dresses and suits as they headed to Burswood on Swan on Friday, March 1, for their annual school ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.