Ag students dress to impress at annual ball

Students from the WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin, swapped their farm clothes for dresses and suits as they headed to Burswood on Swan on Friday, March 1, for their annual school ball.
The night's theme was 'starry night' with 99 students and their guests enjoying mocktails on the lawn on the banks of the Swan River before heading into the venue.
Year 12 prefects Stephanie Crosbie and Natalie Bradford opened the evening as masters of ceremonies before dinner was served with a view of the sun setting behind the Perth skyline.
Year 12 prefects Rhys Smith, Kayla George and Alex Balsdon presented the award winners after dinner, Pepper Wortley and Alex himself were crowned Belle and Beau of the Ball.
The best dancer awards went to Madison Matthews and George Kilpatrick, with Stephanie Crosbie and Mitchell Green named the cutest couple.
The best dressed student awards went to year 11 students George Kilpatrick and Emma Smith, with the best dressed invited guests awards going to 2023 graduate Justin Stott and year 10 student Hannah Smith.
