Sheep OK despite downpour at Rawlinna station

Rawlinna station manager Jimmy Wood said more than 30,000 Merinos were in good condition, despite heavy rainfall battering parts of the Nullarbor Plain earlier this month.
Mr Wood, his two dogs and mailbag were flown to neighbouring Kanandah station by a helicopter last week, after rising water cut off power supplies and caused flooding inside and outside buildings, including staff accommodation and the main homestead.
Speaking to Farm Weekly on Monday, Mr Wood said 290 millimetres was recorded at the homestead and 320mm at depot, which pushed this year's total to date to four times more than the whole of 2023 - in just two months.
With rain stopping on the weekend, other than a few light showers, he was able to fly over and survey most of the 1,011,714 hectare sheep station.
While he is at Kanandah, he has flown over Rawlinna "and there is water everywhere and plenty of green grass growing already".
"No doubt we have suffered a few stock losses, but I haven't counted very many.
"The sheep we have seen look more than happy - they live in the bush, it is their job to survive and there is no reason they shouldn't have done that."
Keeping an eye on early weather reports, Mr Wood, with the support of staff, moved sheep out of holding paddocks into bigger areas before the rain hit.
Mr Wood said running big numbers in relatively small paddocks was damaging for both the country and sheep.
"It gets wet and there's not enough room for them," he said.
"They tear it up and eat all the food that is in there, whereas if they are spread out a bit they perform a lot better.
"(From where they are now) the sheep are able to spread out so they are in bigger paddocks with smaller numbers.
"Remember that there is quite a lot of dry land around still.
"It's not like the whole place is underwater and there are raging torrents - it is all slow moving, creeping water."
The next step for Rawlinna is to finish its sheep placement which has been pushed back due to the current conditions.
Staff who were evacuated to Kalgoorlie are expected to return in coming weeks, with a skeleton crew currently working at the station.
"We can't really have anyone on the station at the moment because we can't feed or house them," Mr Wood said.
"We will slowly start bringing guys back once we can move around again.
"No one has lost their jobs, the work is still there, we are just taking a break so we can assess the situation and are helping them out where we can."
As can be expected, Mr Wood said the rising water levels had caused infrastructure damage not only to buildings, but also solar bores and pipelines.
He said it was a small problem when there was that much feed and water around.
"Water levels have probably dropped an inch (25mm) and will take a long time to go down, but we are doing OK.
"Rawlinna homestead is built in a depression or low lying area that no one thought would fill up this much.
"It has lapped on the bottom of the house before, even in January after the Australia Day rainfall.
"Now it is about a metre higher than that, which is unbelievable."
Mr Wood said the entire Nullarbor Plain had a good drink, with Kanandah and Kinclaven stations also recording more than 300mm rainfall in the latest downpour.
He said it was what pastoralists, who had battled through consecutive dry years, had wanted and would set everyone up nicely for a great season ahead.
"Rainfall of this amount, at this time - there will be grass.
"Separately, we want to extend our appreciation to everyone for their support, we are very appreciative of that."
An online fundraiser has been set-up to support 13 jackaroos and jillaroos at Rawlinna who were severely affected by the flood and lost everything they worked for including clothing, bedding and tools.
