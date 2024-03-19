Farm Weekly
Sheep OK despite downpour at Rawlinna station

By Brooke Littlewood
March 20 2024 - 9:00am
Southern Rawlinna station after the recent rainfall. Photo supplied by Jimmy Wood.
Rawlinna station manager Jimmy Wood said more than 30,000 Merinos were in good condition, despite heavy rainfall battering parts of the Nullarbor Plain earlier this month.

