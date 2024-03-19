Labor mocks ag with animal noises in WA Parliament

Heckling is common in parliament, but government ministers making farm animal noises en masse during question time was not acceptable according to the parliamentary speaker or opposition MPs.
The Nationals WA claim Premier Roger Cook and his government had deserted farmers and exposed its true intentions by having talks with Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to end the live sheep export industry.
In parliamentary question time last week, deputy Nationals leader and Roe MLA Peter Rundle asked Mr Cook to explain why WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis had been in talks with Mr Watt regarding a transition package for WA farmers.
Mr Rundle said the State government should be advocating for the ongoing future of the live export industry.
"Instead of fighting for WA farmers and ensuring our $132 million live export industry continues, the Premier confirmed the State government has been meeting with the Federal government around plans to shut down the industry," Mr Rundle said.
"Members of the Labor Party also denigrated parliament, making loud animal noises when questioned about their support for live export until they were chastened by the speaker.
"It was an absolutely disgraceful response from the Premier and further proof that the Cook Labor government is no friend to our live export sector or our primary producers."
The incident Mr Rundle refers to is when some MPs interjected while he was asking Mr Cook specific questions about the planned phase-out of live sheep exports by sea.
The speaker stopped Mr Rundle to direct members of the Labor government to cease their heckling, specifically making animal noises, which the Nationals said was disrespectful and mocked the plight of WA sheep producers.
The opposition said the response proved Labor was not supportive of farmers or the sheep industry.
"Sorry, member, just pause for a moment," the speaker said.
"I will just ask people to not make farmyard noises, thank you."
Mr Cook said he and his government had been clear from the start, agreeing with new animal welfare measures in place, saying the northern hemisphere summer moratorium (where it is too hot to ship sheep) was effective and appropriate.
"We will continue to advocate for the best possible deal for WA farmers to make sure that our important agricultural industries remain strong into the future," Mr Cook said.
"We understand the important role that live sheep exports play in terms of the overall agricultural industry, and our submission to the Commonwealth government made it quite clear that if a phase-out is going to go ahead, then significant support for our farmers in the transition is absolutely necessary and a reasonable timeframe needs to be set.
"If the Federal government is going to go ahead with that, I want my minister for Agriculture and Food in there, getting the best possible deal for WA farmers."
Mr Rundle called on Mr Cook to sack Ms Jarvis for her failure to stand up to Canberra and support live export.
"The minister refused to stand up and demand the Prime Minister meet with representatives from the live export sector during his recent visit to WA, and the minister was also silent during the MV Bahijah debacle," Mr Rundle said.
Ms Jarvis denied the existence of clandestine meetings and instead questioned what the liberal party leader's (MP Libby Mettam) stance was on the industry.
"There are no secret talks, I regularly meet with the Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to get the best outcome for industry and our regional economies," Ms Jarvis said.
"That approach has been endorsed publicly by the Western Australian Farmers Federation (WAFarmers)."
