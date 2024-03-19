Farm Weekly
Labor mocks ag with animal noises in WA Parliament

By Tamara Hooper
Updated March 20 2024 - 11:06am, first published 10:00am
The Nationals WA MP for Roe Peter Rundle (left) and Federal National Party leader David Littleproud at the Katanning saleyards recently. They toured regional WA for a series of meetings to discuss the live sheep export industry. Mr Rundle said farmers are frustrated by the lack of support received from the WA Labor government.
Heckling is common in parliament, but government ministers making farm animal noises en masse during question time was not acceptable according to the parliamentary speaker or opposition MPs.

