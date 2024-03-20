Regional councils add up outage costs

The North Eastern Wheatbelt Regional Organisation of Councils (NEWROC) has finalised an economic analysis of the damage caused by a six-day power outage in the Wheatbelt in January.
Economic consulting company, Econisis, estimated there were at least $11.1 million in financial losses over the seven NEWROC councils (Koorda, Mount Marshall, Mukinbudin, Nungarin, Trayning, Wyalkatchem and Dowerin) during the power outage starting on January 19.
At least $800,000 of this was lost due to an internet outage which lasted three days.
This figure is the sum of commercial business losses, as well as private and residential losses, however does not include onfarm losses.
It also doesn't include social and community losses, which is difficult to quantify.
The report highlights that $240 in compensation was given to each affected household, however there was no compensation for businesses.
NEWROC executive officer Caroline Robinson said the figure leaned on the conservative side.
She said the seven councils have listed power and telecommunications as a priority for several years.
Ms Robinson said NEWROC had previously put up two market-led applications to the State government with potential solutions to townsite power, including a microgrid, and a community battery, which were knocked back.
"We commissioned an economic impact report because we felt like we needed the hard data to help us in our discussions with government and private industry," Ms Robinson said.
"Our argument is that power is a fundamental piece of infrastructure that we need for regional development.
"We have to start arguing it from an economic point of view."
With this data, NEWROC is looking to present the findings to WA Energy Minister Reece Whitby, Regional Development Minister Don Punch, Western Power and former government minister Alannah MacTiernan, who is now the chairwoman of the Federal government's 2024 Regional Telecommunications review.
"We're trying to overcome those barriers to investment and demonstrate our importance," Ms Robinson said.
The report said NEWROC councils produced a total economic output of $605m last year, agriculture accounting for the largest part of this.
NEWROC councils are on the edge of the South West Interconnected System, better known as SWIS, which is an electricity grid between Kalbarri and Kalgoorlie, managed by Horizon Power.
Ms Robinson said this infrastructure was ageing and outdated.
"You've got long powerlines trying to push a lot of energy, and it's really fragile," she said.
"We need a different solution because you have one break along that line and everyone else after it goes out.
"We need to find a tailored solution.
"We want to work with the government on some solutions but we just cannot get through their criteria," Ms Robinson said.
