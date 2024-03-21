Farm Weekly
Angus unjoined charity heifer makes $3200

By Kyah Peeti
March 21 2024 - 4:00pm
With the charity heifer offered by the Roberts family, CharCol Springs, Manjimup, at last weeks Elders Boyanup store sale was vendor Charlie Roberts (left), Elders Manjimup representative Cameron Harris, Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) community fundraising co-ordinator Brenda Malauski, and Jack, Harry and Coleen Roberts. The proceeds from the heifer, which was bought for $3200 by Elders Busselton representative Jacques Martinson on behalf of John Annear, JW Annear, Carbunup, went to the RFDS.
A quality offering of predominantly beef cattle, penned by the Elders South West team, ensured there was cattle to meet everyone's buying requirements at last week's Elders Boyanup store sale.

