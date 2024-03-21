Farm Weekly
Silverstone Tex makes $40,000 at Narrikup

By Kyah Peeti
March 22 2024 - 10:00am
The top price, Silverstone Tex which sold for $40,000 under the hammer to B & C Scott, Maryvale, Wee Waa, New South Wales, via AuctionsPlus.
The Silverstone Charolais stud's sale catalogue was one to remember this year, boasting a tremendous line-up of top-quality, well-bred Charolais bulls offered by the Imberti family at their Narrikup-based property last week.

