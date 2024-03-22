Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rural health crisis predicted to deepen

MW
By Mel Williams
March 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural health professionals held a summit last week to discuss declining numbers of GPs in the bush.
Rural health professionals held a summit last week to discuss declining numbers of GPs in the bush.

It is estimated Western Australia will face a shortfall of 370 rural and remote general practitioners (GPs) by 2030.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.