Farmers need mental health support: NFF

THE National Farmers' Federation (NFF) National Forum on Mental Health in Agriculture, held last week, is focusing on what can be done to support farmers.
A national survey last year revealed almost one third of respondents reported a decline in their mental health.
The forum follows on from research commissioned by Norco, in partnership with the NFF, and with additional input from the Black Dog Institute, resulting in the National Farmer wellbeing report 2023.
The report said farmers felt disappointment, disillusionment and uncertainty along with the belief that farmers are no longer valued by the wider community.
"Two in five farmers (40 per cent) have contemplated leaving the industry, citing not only the physical, emotional and financial pressures, but also the perception that farming is no longer valued in Australia as key reasons," the report said.
The forum gathered agricultural and mental health leaders together to discuss what can be done and NFF president David Jochinke said it was vital to get people in the same room to take stock of the situation and agree a pathway forward.
The event heard firsthand what it's like engaging with mental health services from the farm, how to engage effectively with farmers, about examples of business-led interventions and how the construction industry is taking a lead in this space.
Mr Jochinke said farmers were constantly faced with pressures outside their control like weather and natural disasters, with limited access to support.
"Life on the land comes with pressures from unpredictable seasons, natural disasters, financial stress and isolation and most of these are outside of anyone's control," Mr Jochonke said.
"Access to support in the bush can be limited and couple that with a culture of farmers having to be 'resilient' all the time and it can feel like your back is against the wall.
"Awareness around mental health is growing which is a positive step in the right direction but we need to build on that and explore new ideas.
"While the report was compiled from national research, Western Australian producers would not be surprised the report showed the sheep meat sector was one of six farming production industries that reported the highest declines in mental health, recorded as 32pc, as the added pressure placed on their industry from the government policy to phase-out live export has thrown a spotlight on this."
Australian Live Exporters Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton thanked the NFF for highlighting the issue.
"By attending today, we want to underscore the message that support is available for the wonderful people in our sector if you need it," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"It's never a sign of weakness to acknowledge if you're doing it tough.
"Our industry is very proud of Australia's agricultural sector and the people in it - and will stand beside you all the way."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said the live export industry wanted to send a clear signal the situation was not being helped by a sense among the sector that it was under attack by poor government policy which is leaving people feeling disregarded and this was made clear in today's forum.
"In my role, I have the privilege of speaking with many farmers in addition to the livestock export industry that we represent, and I am saddened that many say they feel they are not appreciated or ignored - and in many cases, vilified," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"Our direct experience in this regard is the government's activist driven policy to phase out live sheep exports.
"Repeatedly exporters, producers and local governments have outlined the facts about the devastating impact closure of this trade will have on lives and communities - yet these points are ignored in favour of blatant mistruths and disproven arguments put forward by anti-agriculture activist groups."
He said adding further insult, those who were brave enough to stand up and defend the industry were mercilessly trolled on social media by faceless activists or protesters.
"These activists regularly harass and troll farmers, stock persons and other people who work with livestock," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"In any other industry, this vile behaviour would be called out, but it seems that once again, agriculture must fight for basic respect.
"While we can only speak for our segment of the industry, we are seeing this replicated across a range of other agricultural policies."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said in the general community there was a large amount of respect for the industry, particularly for farmers who supplied overseas markets with high quality livestock.
"Australia's farmers are the best in the world and are true professionals," he said.
"While we need to tell their stories, they deserve to be listened to."
If you or anyone you know needs help contact
Lifeline 13 11 14,
Beyond Blue 1300 224 636
or Headspace 1800 650 890.
