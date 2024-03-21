Farm Weekly
Farmers need mental health support: NFF

By Tamara Hooper
Updated March 21 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
NFF president David Jochinke said access to mental health support in the bush was limited and coupled with a culture of farmers having to be resilient all the time, led to farmers feeling like their back was against the wall.
THE National Farmers' Federation (NFF) National Forum on Mental Health in Agriculture, held last week, is focusing on what can be done to support farmers.

