Four world shearing records on the line

THE World Sheep Shearing Records Society has confirmed there will be four world record attempts in the next six months, with one scheduled in Western Australia next month.
In just three weeks time 27 year old Luke Vernon will be attempting to break the men's eight-hours Merino ewes record.
Mr Vernon, originally from Ettrick, Central Otago, New Zealand, who learnt to shear in Katanning, is currently employed by MJ Terry Shearing and is based in Pingelly.
Fittingly, he will attempt the world record on Friday, April 12, at Pingelly.
The current men's eight-hours Merino ewes record stands at 497 and was set on April 27, 2019, by Louis Brown.
Mr Brown broke the record of 466 by shearing successive two-hour runs of 120, 126, 126 and 125.
The next record attempt will be on Saturday, May 4, in Cassilis, New South Wales, about 360 kilometres north west of Sydney, where Jeanine Kimm will attempt to set a women's eight hour Merino ewe record.
Ms Kimm is from Hill End, north of Bathurst, NSW, and no matter the outcome her bid to establish a record for the women's eight hour Merino ewe category will be a historic event as it is the first time a woman has tried.
Saturday, August 3, at Amerton Meadows Farm, Amerton Lane, Stafford, England, Nick Greaves is set to undertake the third record attempt, the solo eight hour strong wool lamb record.
This record is currently held by Stuart Connor with a tally of 872, set at Trefrank Farm, St Clether, England on July, 28, 2021.
The fourth record attempt listed is registered as a run at the solo women's, nine hour, strong wool ewe record to be held on Wednesday, August 7.
Trefranck Farm, St Clether, Cornwall, England, is the location where Scotland's Una Cameron aims to beat the very recent record of 458, set by New Zealand's Sascha Bond on February 9, this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.