WMI ends stronger after initial falls nationally

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
Updated March 22 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:40pm
THE Western Market Indicator (WMI) gained nine cents per kilogram on the final day of trading to finish the week at 1289c/kg, 132c/kg above the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) that closed one cent higher to realise 1152c/kg.

