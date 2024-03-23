Farm Weekly
Bannitup bull tops sixth annual Esperance sale

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated March 26 2024 - 7:19pm, first published March 24 2024 - 10:00am
With the $14,500 top-priced Bannitup bull at last weeks combined Bannitup and Naranda Angus on-property bull sale at Esperance which sold to the Whiting family, Shepwok Angus, Esperance, were Bannitup principals Khumo (left) and Andrew Johnson; Chatley Livestock, Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Darren Chatley, top prize sponsor representative Ben Fletcher, Zoetis and Shepwok Angus cattle managers Nigel and Jess Bingham.
A well-presented line-up of Angus bulls, backed up with equally impressive figures and solid local buying support, ensured a good result for the Johnson family's sixth annual Bannitup and Naranda on-property bull sale at Esperance last week.

