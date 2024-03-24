Nats name two more candidates for 2025 State election

The Nationals WA have preselected their second round of candidates to represent the party in the 2025 State election.
Party president Julie Freeman said they have endorsed two strong local champions to stand as candidates for the Legislative Assembly electorates of Geraldton and Warren-Blackwood at its State Council meeting on the weekend.
Shire of Chapman Valley president and farmer Kirrilee Warr has been selected to represent the electorate of Geraldton, which now includes Northampton and Chapman Valley.
Former Manjimup Chamber of Commerce president and local farmer Bevan Eatts is the candidate for Warren-Blackwood.
"The Nationals WA are a party of local champions and our two new candidates are excellent examples of this," Ms Freeman said.
"I look forward to working closely with them over the next 12 months as we unveil our plans for the 2025 State Election."
"I welcome Kirrilee to our team - she has long been a passionate advocate for regional WA, through her involvement with local government, the Mid West Development Commission and Regional Development Australia.
"Kirrilee has more than a decade of experience in local government, and has helped to empower and create opportunities for regional women through her involvement with the Rural, Remote and Regional Women's Network."
Ms Freeman thanked nominees Shane Van Styn and Rob Horstman.
"It was tremendous to see a number of high-profile nominations for the electorate of Geraldton, each with strong links to their local communities, a clear indication of an appetite for change in this region," she said.
Ms Freeman said Mr Eatts' local knowledge and involvement in the business community, and the agricultural and horticultural sectors in Warren-Blackwood has seen him emerge as a local leader in the region.
"Bevan has also played a key role in helping to stand up for businesses and families who were let down by the Labor Government's snap decision shut the timber industry."
Preselection for the electorates of Bateman, Darling Range, Kalamunda, Pilbara and South Perth will close this Friday, March 29.
