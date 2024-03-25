Another impressive store cattle yarding

WITH the busy summer cattle selling season behind us, next month's Nutrien Boyanup store cattle sale will move back to a Wednesday.
In the sale on Wednesday, April 3 at 9am, the Nutrien Livestock South West team is set to yard 1400 cattle.
The yarding will consist of close to 900 beef steers and heifers, with the remainder of the yarding being made up of Friesian steers as well as first-cross steers and heifers.
Nutrien Livestock South West manager Mark McKay said it would be another very good yarding of store cattle.
"Most of the yarding will comprise of beef steers and heifers, which will range from lightweights suitable for backgrounding through to heavyweights ready to finish off on feed," Mr McKay said.
"There will be a good run of Friesian and first-cross steers from regular vendors ranging from poddies through to 16 months old."
The line-up of beef cattle will kick the sale off and there will be something for everyone in it.
One of the largest vendors in the run will be a regular vendor at this time of the year, PMV & G & E Butler, Waterloo, when its trucks in its annual draft of 12-month-old Angus weaners.
The Butler's line will be made up of 70 steers and 30 heifers based on Little Meadows, Blackrock and Black Market Angus bloodlines.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock said the line had been well backgrounded but would be lighter than previous years due to seasonal conditions.
"The steers will weigh from 280 to 340 kilograms while the heifers will be in the 260-300kg range," Mr Pollock said.
"They are a good line of Angus calves with excellent temperament."
Another one of Mr Pollock's clients, Bancell Falls, Waroona, will also be one of the biggest vendors in the run with an offering of ownerbred steers and heifers.
The Waroona-based enterprise has nominated 70 Shorthorn steers and 40 Shorthorns heifers, which are 18 months old as well as 10 Angus steers (15mo) and 10 Angus heifers (18mo).
Mr Pollock said the steers and heifers from Bancell Falls were in forward store condition and would be ideal to carry on for a longfed program in the feedlot or to finish on grass in spring.
"They have a very good temperament," he said.
Both the steer and heifer offering will weigh from 380-440kg.
After selling calves in the March store sale the Rees family, DW & MJ Rees, Collie, will be back again in April with an offering of 50 owner-bred, 6-7mo, South Devon steers.
The steers have been yard weaned and received two doses Ultravac 5in1 and a drench.
Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner said the lightweight steers would be ideal for backgrounding.
Another large vendor of beef steers and heifers from Mr Gardiner's area will be AW Pitts, Yabberup.
The Pitts will truck in 60 ownerbred Charolais steers which are described by Mr Gardiner to be a well-bred line of steers.
There will be 20 steers in the line in the 18-24mo age bracket while the remaining 40 will be younger at 10-16 months old.
Also in from Mr Gardiner's area will be 40 ownerbred Gelbvieh calves (20 steers and and 20 heifers) aged 10-12 months from Tiamo Holdings, Brunswick, while RM & MMC Italiano, Harvey, will offer 25 ownerbred Black Simmental calves (seven steers and 18 heifers) aged 11-12 months.
There will also be two good lines of heifers from Mr Gardiner's area which could make future breeders.
Travelling from Brunswick will be 24 ownerbred Angus heifers from J Shine & Co.
Mr Gardiner said the 12mo heifers would make ideal future breeders.
The other line of heifers will be offered by MF & RA Emmott, Benger.
The Emmotts will present 20 ownerbred Red Angus heifers aged 10-12 months (April/May-drop).
Mr Gardiner said the heifers, sired by Bandeeka and Jutland Park Red Angus bulls, were purebred Red Angus and exceptionally quiet.
Other bigger lines of beef steers and heifers of note include 60 Angus cross (40 steers and 20 heifers) aged 12 months from B & M Avery, while Cosy Creek Farm will offer four Angus steers (16mo) and 30 Angus steers (11-12mo) and SC Gray & MW Pimm have nominated 40 Murray Greys (20 steers and 20 heifers) aged 11 months.
When it comes to the Friesian steer and first-cross steers, there will be a good range of steers ranging from poddies through to 16 months old.
In these pens Lastol Pty Ltd and NL & E Haddon, Busselton, will be significant contributors to the offering.
Lastol will truck in 80 Friesian steers aged 10-15 months, while the Haddons will present 80 Friesian steers in the 8-10mo range from its sizeable dairy operation.
Another vendor of note in terms of numbers will be GG & DM Tartaglia, Benger.
The Tartaglia family will offer 50 Friesian steers and 14 Angus-Friesian steers which are all 14-16 months old.
Mr Gardiner said the steers from the Tartaglia family were their annual turnoff steers from the family's dairy operation.
"They are quiet steers and well-grown for their age," Mr Gardiner said.
Along with offering beef steers and heifers Tiamo Holdings will also offer 10 Friesian steers and 10 Angus-Friesian steers, which are 16 months old.
These steers were purchased as poddies and grown out.
Regular vendors of dairy cattle M Angi & Sons, Wokalup, will feature in the sale with 19 Friesians steers and 13 Angus-Friesian steers as well as nine Angus-Friesian heifers which are all 8-12 months old.
Other larger vendors in these pens will be The Brook Grazing with 25 Friesian steers and 25 Angus-Friesian steers all aged 7-10 months, while JP Holdings will offer 30 Friesian steers aged 6-7 months.
