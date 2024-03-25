Farm Weekly
Scholarships to open exciting doors for future agriculture leaders

March 25 2024 - 1:29pm
WA Agricultural Research Collaboration (WAARC) Lupin Disease Resistance project team members Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) principal research scientist (Plant Pathology) Geoff Thomas (left), research scientist Sharon Westcott and research scientist and plant pathologist Dr Elaine Gough. Photo by GRDC/Evan Collis.
Early career scientists who are keen to make a difference in agriculture and food, are reminded to get their applications in for the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration's new scholarship program.

