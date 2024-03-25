Scholarships to open exciting doors for future agriculture leaders

Early career scientists who are keen to make a difference in agriculture and food, are reminded to get their applications in for the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration's new scholarship program.
WAARC is offering 12 top-up scholarships to eligible students in round one of its recently announced Postgraduate Research Scholarship Program.
The program will provide career and skills development for postgraduate research students while building research capacity and future-proofing the State's agriculture and food sector.
WAARC Director Kelly Pearce said the collaboration encouraged applicants across all fields of research and expertise to apply, bringing their unique skills and insights to help grow agricultural innovation in WA.
"WAARC is committed to nurturing talent and attracting future leaders from a range of professional backgrounds to build a vibrant agricultural research environment in our State," Dr Pearce said.
"Perhaps you are a computer scientist or someone keen to apply new technologies in agriculture, a rural agronomist interested in a particular area of research, or a regional Grower Group member looking to deep dive into a project for your group - we are encouraging diversity among our scholarship applicants."
Successful applicants will receive an annual stipend top up of $24,000 to support their living expenses while completing their PhDs, thanks to WAARC's three university members Curtin, Murdoch and The University of Western Australia.
Applicants do not need to be enrolled in a current PhD or have a base scholarship to apply for the WAARC top-up scholarships.
WAARC's non-university members CSIRO, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Grower Group Alliance will provide access to leading industry researchers as possible co-supervisors, world-class research facilities, field sites, grower groups and industry networks.
"This transformative scholarship program will inspire and open exciting doors for the next generation of leaders in WA agriculture," Dr Pearce said.
"The scholarships will provide more than financial support - they are an invaluable opportunity for our student researchers to access mentors, networks, professional development and first-hand industry experience."
Scholarship recipients will become part of a multi-organisational network of talented WAARC researchers and students, completing projects that respond to emerging trends and challenges within the agriculture and food sector.
They will need to align their research projects with one or more of WAARC's six key research programs: Northern Agriculture, Grains Transformation, Climate Resilience, Agricultural Technologies, Aboriginal Science Engagement, and Capacity Building and Extension.
Applications close on Tuesday, April 16.
For more information and to apply, visit the WAARC Postgraduate Research Scholarship Program webpage.
The State government is providing $25 million dollars in funding over three years to support WAARC and boost Western Australia's research capacity, industry sustainability and resilience.
