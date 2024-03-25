Farm Weekly
Heritage at the heart of new Wheatbelt precinct

March 25 2024 - 2:51pm
A photo of the late Peter Brown, with Rose Glasfurd, Shire of Dandaragan councillor and member of the Dandaragan Heritage and Cultural Centre committee.
Dandaragan is a step closer to getting a dedicated Heritage and Cultural Centre up and running to house its collection of historic farm machinery and household items from the district's well-known Brown family.

