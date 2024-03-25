Farm Weekly
Home/News

Get appy to learn about Nannup in WA's South West

By Mel Williams
Updated March 25 2024 - 7:45pm, first published 7:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lava flows around Nannup make this area world renowned for its geology.
Lava flows around Nannup make this area world renowned for its geology.

The small town of Nannup is set to become one of the world's first paperless geoparks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.