Major landscape art competition returns for WA

The Royal Agricultural Society of WA has announced the return of the Perth Royal Art Prize, featuring a $24,500 prize pool.
It is the leading prize for art based on landscape in WA, with first prize being $20,0000 cash and non-acquisitive - providing the winning artist with the opportunity to sell their work at the prize exhibition.
Initially awarded in 1974, the 2024 Perth Royal Art Prize includes an Emerging Artist Award which accompanies the main prize as well as two highly commended awards.
The exhibition presents an excellent opportunity for finalists to network, forge new connections and discover new markets for their work, including through the extensive reach of the competition's online sales platform.
The competition return is important to the WA visual arts sector said competition curator Sandra Murray.
"As the only prize in the State dedicated to landscape and solely for WA based artists, the Prize supports artists with the welcome opportunity to be presented in a highly coveted award," Ms Murray said.
"We offer a prominent platform for artists to have their work in a curated, professionally presented exhibition."
The Prize focuses on the interpretation of landscape as a significant genre.
"I encourage artists from all stages of their career from emerging to established to enter."
Entries are now open and close on Sunday, May 19.
