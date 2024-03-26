Optimistic about season at North Cadoux

"I will never complain about summer weeding", declares Shaun Kalajzic following significant summer rainfall at his North Cadoux property.
He is feeling positive as the start of his 2024 seeding program draws near.
"We've been pretty lucky for the year so far with between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain across our farm," Mr Kalajzic said.
"We will start seeding in the first week of April."
Mr Kalajzic has been summer spraying for a while now, "patching out paddocks here and there" and using new machinery for the first time.
"We took delivery of a self-propelled sprayer with pulse-width modulation (PWM) nozzle control after seeding last year," he said.
"For this time of year we've had a bit more rain than the past couple of years - last year we only ended up with about 200mm total for the year, so it wasn't very good.
"It's been nice to get a fair bit of deep ripping done, things like that means we're ahead."
Mr Kalajzic said they would seed as planned in early April and not be influenced by weather.
"We will start regardless if there is rain coming or not," he said.
"It should be dry enough to dry seed by then if we get no more rain, but if we do get rain we'll still get going straight away.
"We'll start with canola then go onto lupins, wheat, barley and triticale after that.
"With a bit of subsoil moisture I will put an extra 150 hectares of canola in."
Mr Kalajzic said last year was one he would like to forget, but acknowledged he was better off than some other farmers.
"Last year was very poor," he said.
"It was up there with our top five worst ever years, we only averaged about 850kg (per hectare), but I am mindful that you didn't have to go far north of us for some who were well below that or didn't even harvest."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.